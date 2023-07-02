SCRANTON, Pa. – Three of nine people have pleaded guilty to federal charges in a burglary ring that authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania say stole artwork as well as antique weapons, sports memorabilia and other items from museums and other institutions over two decades.
Charges included conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property. Plea hearings are scheduled for two additional defendants Wednesday. Three others are scheduled for trial later this year and one person remains at large.
Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced charges in June against nine Lackawanna County residents in 18 heists from art, historical and sports museums and other institutions in six states between 1999 and 2019.
The thefts included Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock artwork taken in 2005 from the Everhart Museum in Scranton and a Jasper Cropsey work and antique firearms worth hundreds of thousands of dollars taken from Ringwood Manor in New Jersey. Other artwork, antique weapons and gems and gold nuggets were taken from other institutions along with valuable sports championship rings, belts and trophies, authorities said.
N95 mask seller guilty of price-gouging
An Illinois businessman has been convicted of price-gouging in connection with the sale of N95 masks during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Krikor Topouzian, 62, of Winnetka, was convicted Thursday in federal court in Chicago after a bench trial. He could face up to a year in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 10.
Topouzian owned a health supply company in Skokie, Illinois, according to prosecutors. He bought about 80,000 N95 masks in March and April of 2020 for about $5 per mask and then sold them for about $20 per mask, prosecutors said. He boasted about making as much as $80,000 per day and $1 million in a matter of weeks, prosecutors said.
The masks had been labeled “scarce materials” during the pandemic as part of the Defense Production Act.
Matt McQuaid, one of Topouzian’s attorneys, said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday that Topouzian plans to appeal his conviction. Toupouzian believes he did nothing wrong and that he received overwhelming support from his customers for providing the masks, McQuaid said.
Police motorcycles set ablaze in Atlanta
Atlanta Police Department motorcycles were damaged in an intentional fire caused by devices set inside the parking deck of a training facility early Saturday, officials said.
The Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports of a multi-vehicle fire around 2:20 a.m. and found multiple motorcycles on fire.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a written statement that the fire was an “outrageous and completely inexcusable” planned destruction of property that put lives in danger.
‘Indiana Jones’ ticket sales only so-so
Indiana Jones, and executives at the Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm, made a somewhat dispiriting discovery this weekend. Moviegoers didn’t rush to the theater in significant numbers to see “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.
“Dial of Destiny” celebrated a $130 million global opening. It easily earned the No. 1 title but was not the high-rolling sendoff for one of modern cinema’s most iconic actor/character pairings that anyone hoped.
“Dial of Destiny” is the long-delayed fifth installment in the Steven Spielberg/George Lucas-created adventure series that began in 1981, and the first Spielberg hasn’t directed. Veteran James Mangold stepped in to take the reins overseeing the Spielberg-approved script, which finds an older Dr. Jones retiring from his university job and swept up on a new adventure with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).
Second place went to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” with $11.5 million, bringing its domestic total to about $340 million. “Elemental” landed in third place with $11.3 million.