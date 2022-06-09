SAN DIEGO – A Navy helicopter crashed Thursday and everyone on board survived near the California desert site where a day earlier a Marine helicopter went down, killing all five people aboard, authorities said.
Four people were aboard the Navy chopper, which went down on a training range near El Centro, according to Naval Air Facility El Centro. The MH-60S Seahawk is based at Naval Air Station North Island.
One crew member was hospitalized with an injury that was not life-threatening, the base said.
The MV-22 Osprey went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area in Imperial County near the community of Glamis, about 115 miles east of San Diego and about 50 miles from Yuma.
The aircraft was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.
Intruder killed at Alabama school
A man who tried to enter an Alabama elementary school where a summer program was being held was shot dead by police Thursday, authorities said.
Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told reporters that a “potential intruder” went to several doors trying to get into Walnut Park Elementary School, where a summer literacy program was being conducted for 34 children. All the exterior doors were locked, Reddick said.
A school resource officer then confronted the person – identified as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, North Carolina – who had also attempted to break into a marked police car near the school, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Gadsden police officers showed up to assist, the statement said. White was shot to death after resisting and trying to take the resource officer’s gun, the agency said.
Officer charged in fatal traffic stop
A prosecutor filed a second-degree murder charge Thursday against the Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head following an intense physical struggle recorded on a bystander’s phone.
Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker announced his decision against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, who killed Lyoya minutes after a traffic stop April 4. Video from a passenger in the car captured the final chilling moments. Schurr fired the fatal shot while Lyoya was on the ground, demanding that the 26-year-old refugee from Congo “let go” of the officer’s Taser.
Schurr, who is white, told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Roughly a minute later, Lyoya began to run after he was asked to produce a driver’s license. Schurr caught him quickly, and the two struggled across a front lawn in the rain before the fatal shot.
Selling monkey to Chris Brown costly
The owner of an exotic animal breeding business in Florida has been sentenced to five years’ probation for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to singer Chris Brown.
A federal judge in Tampa on Wednesday ordered Jimmy Hammonds to pay a $90,000 fine to a fund operated by the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service. Also, he has to serve eight months of his probation in home confinement.
Wildlife agents seized the singer’s pet monkey after serving a search warrant on his Los Angeles home in 2018 after Brown shared a picture of the capuchin monkey with millions of his followers on Instagram. Prosecutors later dropped charges of possessing the monkey without a permit after Brown agreed to forfeit his rights to Fiji and pay $35,000 for the monkey’s care.
Leaders criticize summit omissions
President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere on Thursday but the Summit of the Americas quickly spilled into open discord, a telling illustration of the difficulties of bringing together North and South America around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate.
“There is no reason why the Western Hemisphere can’t be the most forward looking, most democratic, most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world,” Biden said at the start of the summit. “We have unlimited potential.”
But quick on the heels of Biden’s remarks, Belize’s prime minister, John Briceño, publicly objected to countries being excluded from the summit by the United States and to the continued U.S. embargo on Cuba.
“This summit belongs to all of the Americas – it is therefore inexcusable that there are countries of the Americas that are not here, and the power of the summit is diminished by their absence,” Briceño said.
Argentina’s president, Alberto Fernández, agreed.
“We definitely would have wished for a different Summit of the Americas,” Fernández said in Spanish. “The silence of those who are absent is calling to us.”