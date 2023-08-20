CEDAR GLEN, Calif. – A dispute over an LGBTQ+ pride flag at a California clothing store spiraled into deadly violence this weekend when a man shot and killed the 66-year-old business owner right in front of her shop, authorities said. The man ran away from the store after the shooting Friday night but was later found and killed in a confrontation with officers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The agency said Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at Mag.Pi, the store she owned and operated in Cedar Glen, roughly 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.
Before the shooting, the man “made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store,” sheriff’s officials said. It was not immediately clear what happened when officers confronted the man.
An LGBTQ group in nearby Lake Arrowhead said Carleton, who is survived by her husband, didn’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. But she spent time helping and advocating for everyone and was defending her Pride flags placed in front of her shop on the night of the shooting, the group said.
2 Ironman competitors die during swim
Two men died during the swimming portion of an Ironman event in Ireland on Sunday, local authorities said. Cork County Council said it was “deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants” during the event in Youghal in southwest Ireland.
Irish broadcaster RTE said the two men, one in his mid-60s and one in his mid-40s, died in separate incidents during the 1.2-mile swimming portion of the competition.
“During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognizing the athletes were in need of assistance,” organizer Ironman Ireland said in a statement on Facebook.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, local media reported. They were competing in a half Ironman event, which also features a 56-mile bike course and a 13.1-mile run.
3 dead, 6 hurt in hookah lounge shooting
Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting Sunday at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said. City police didn’t immediately release any information about any possible suspectsin the Mount Baker neighborhood.
Officers arrived around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls and found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. The two men died at the scene while the woman later died at a hospital, police said.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that even as Seattle police “keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one.”
‘Barbenheimer’ still setting records
The DC superhero film “Blue Beetle” led weekend ticket sales with a modest $25.4 million opening, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning “Barbie” from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month.
The “Barbie” phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig’s film, which earlier this week became the highest-grossing Warner Bros. release ever domestically, nearly managed to stay No. 1 again with $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. It’s up to $567.3 million in North America and an eye-popping $1.28 billion globally.
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took in $10.6 million in its fifth week, placing it third for the weekend. With a $285.2 million domestic total, “Oppenheimer” became the biggest box-office hit never to be a weekend No. 1.
“Blue Beetle,” starring Xolo Maridueña, came in on the lower side of expectations and notched one of the lower debuts for a DC Comics movie. Though earlier planned as a streaming-only release, Warner Bros. elected to put “Blue Beetle,” the first DC movie to star a Latino superhero, into theaters in the late summer, a typically quiet period at the box office.