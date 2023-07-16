United Airlines and the union representing its pilots have reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years.
The union, which represents 16,000 pilots, valued the agreement at about $10 billion. It followed more than four years of tumultuous bargaining that included picketing and talk of a strike vote.
The deal reflects the leverage enjoyed by labor groups, especially pilots, as airline revenue soars on the strong recovery in travel.
The Air Line Pilots Association said the agreement, which is subject to a ratification vote, would put United pilots on par with counterparts at Delta Air Lines, who approved a pay-raising deal earlier this year. The union said the agreement includes substantial increases in pay, retirement benefits and job security.
200-year-old building collapses in Italy
A wing of a three-story apartment building collapsed Sunday in a seaside suburb of Naples, and three people were pulled out alive from the rubble, Italian officials said.
“As of now, there are no indications of people missing,” said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italy’s national firefighters’ corps, of the collapse of the building in Torre del Greco, a town 7 miles from Naples.
Cause of the collapse of the building, believed to be about 200 years old, was under investigation.
“It’s a miracle, really a miracle,’’ Torre del Greco Mayor Luigi Mennella told state TV. Some 23 people lived in the building, and the town was working to find temporary housing for those residents and some 20 others who lived in adjacent buildings, he said.
Netanyahu out of hospital after dizzy spell
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged on Sunday after an overnight hospital stay for check-ups and monitoring following a dizzy spell.
Netanyahu, 73, was rushed to Sheba Medical Center on Saturday after feeling mild dizziness.
The medical center said Netanyahu was in “excellent” condition after a series of tests, including cardiovascular ones. It said doctors implanted a “subcutaneous Holter,” a monitoring device placed under his skin, to allow Netanyahu’s medical team to keep a close watch on his heart activity. It declined to disclose additional details about the device, saying it was for “routine monitoring” and was a “customary” step.
Netanyahu’s office said he had spent the previous day at the Sea of Galilee, a popular vacation spot in northern Israel where temperatures climbed to about 104 degrees amid a stifling countrywide heat wave. After a series of tests, the initial assessment was that the veteran Israeli leader was dehydrated.
After being hospitalized, Netanyahu released a video on social media last night. Smiling, he said that he had been out in the sun on Friday without wearing a hat and without water. “Not a good idea,” he said.
Powerball jackpot at $900 million
Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.
Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465 million, one-time lump sum before taxes. The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said in a statement early Sunday.
The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.