RALEIGH, N.C. – A truck pulling a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed Saturday, striking and killing a girl participating in the event, news outlets reported.
The 20-year-old driver who lost control of the vehicle and struck the child was arrested and charged with reckless driving and other offenses, police said. The girl struck by the truck was part of a dance troupe participating in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
An eyewitness said girls in the dance troupe couldn’t hear the driver honking the truck’s horn over the music playing. Adults were scrambling to get the children out of the truck’s path.
“The truck wasn’t going that fast, but because the girls had no idea it was coming, they just couldn’t get out of the way.” the witness said.
2 firefighters killed on Peruvian runway
An LATAM Airlines plane taking off from Lima’s international airport struck a firetruck on the runway and caught fire Friday. Authorities said the plane’s passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed.
Lima Airport Partners, the company that operates Jorge Chávez International Airport, said in a tweet that operations at the facility had been suspended.
There were 102 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus A320neo.
Two firefighters were killed and one was injured when the truck they were in was struck by the plane, a fire department official said. Both the plane and the firetruck were in motion when they collided.
Dylan’s teen love letters sold at auction
A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for almost $670,000.
The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, but it did not say when that would happen.
“We will announce when the letters arrive at the store,” the bookshop wrote Saturday on Instagram.
Dylan, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as Bob Zimmerman. Remarkably, in some of the letters Dylan writes about changing his name and hoping to sell a million records.
Decades later, the now 81-year-old Dylan and 2016 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature has sold about 125 million records.
Panda dies in Taiwan, tumor suspected
Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas given to Taiwan from China, died Saturday after a brief illness, the Taipei Zoo said. No cause of death was immediately given, but earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment.
Tuan Tuan did not respond and after a series of seizures Saturday was placed in an induced coma, according to Taiwanese news reports.
Tuan Tuan and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were given to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Both were born in China in 2004 and succeeded in having a pair of cubs in Taiwan.
The average life span for pandas in the wild is 15 to 20 years, but they can live for 30 years or more under human care.