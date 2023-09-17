NEW YORK – The owner of a New York City day care center and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy died and three other young children were sickened by what officials described as apparent exposure to opioids.
The arrests came one day after authorities discovered four young children – ranging in age from 8 months to 2 years old – showing signs of suspected opioid overdose after spending time at the Bronx day care center, Divino Niño.
Nicholas Dominici, 1, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Three others were revived after medics administered doses of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan, authorities said.
Police say they found a kilo press – a device used to package large quantities of drugs – after executing a search warrant on the day care center, a home-based operation.
Ruins near Jericho added to UN list
A U.N. committee voted Sunday to list prehistoric ruins near the ancient West Bank city of Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine, a decision that angered Israel, which controls the territory and does not recognize a Palestinian state.
Jericho is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities on earth and is in a part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is administered by the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The listing refers to the Tell es-Sultan archaeological site nearby, which contains prehistoric ruins dating back to the ninth millennium B.C. and is outside the ancient city itself.
Israel’s foreign ministry released a statement Sunday that said the listing was a “cynical” ploy by the Palestinians to politicize UNESCO, and that Israel will work with its allies to reverse what it says are the organization’s “distorted” decisions.
Poland begins barring cars from Russia
Poland began to enforce a European Union ban Sunday on all Russian-registered passenger cars seeking to enter the country – the latest in a series of sanctions on Russia in punishment for its war against Ukraine. Under the EU’s decision, motor vehicles registered in the Russian Federation are no longer allowed to enter the territory of the 27-member bloc.
The move comes just days after the nearby Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia banned vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory – a joint move in line with a recent interpretation of the EU’s sanctions on Moscow.
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, denounced the move as racist.
Barrymore changes mind, to honor strike
Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she’ll wait until the labor issues are resolved. Hours later CBS’ “The Talk” did the same.
“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore posted on Instagram on Sunday. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”
Barrymore’s initial decision to return to the air today – without her three union writers and with picketers outside her studio – was met with pushback on social media.
50 items of Paris fashion collection stolen
Balmain artistic director Olivier Rousteing says robbers have made off with more than 50 pieces of the new collection that his Paris house intends to show at Fashion Week later this month.
Posting overnight Sunday on Instagram, Rousteing said a group of people hijacked his delivery driver on the way from an airport to Balmain’s Paris headquarters.