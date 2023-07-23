ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Alaska search-and-rescue divers recovered the bodies of a helicopter pilot and three scientists on Sunday from the sunken wreckage of their aircraft, which went down in a shallow lake last week on the remote North Slope, authorities said. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The only way to raise the wreckage will be to use another helicopter because it’s in the middle of one of the many lakes scattered across the vast tundra, an NTSB official said.
The dead were identified by the North Slope Police Department as Ronald Daanen, 51, and Justin Germann, 27, both from Fairbanks; Tori Moore, 26, of South Bend, Indiana; and pilot Bernard “Tony” Higdon, 48, of North Pole, Alaska.
The 1996 Bell 206 helicopter crashed Thursday while transporting the Alaska Department of Natural Resources staff while they conducted fieldwork in the area. They were members of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey.
Teams search for infant lost in flash flood
Search teams in Pennsylvania were focusing on one underwater area Sunday as they try to find a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood, hours after authorities confirmed that the body of his 2-year-old sister was recovered from the Delaware River.
Police said Sunday that although 2-year-old Matilda Sheils had been “brought home to her loving family” after her body was recovered Friday, officials are “devastated that we have not yet been able to reunite Conrad with his sister and family.”
Hundreds of people – including search and rescue teams, marine units and police and fire personnel – have scoured the area with the aid of “K-9s, sonar, drones, boats, divers, heavy equipment, GPS mapping and air units,” police said.
The South Carolina family was visiting relatives in the area when their vehicle was hit by a wall of water. The children’s father, Jim Sheils, grabbed the couple’s 4-year-old son, while their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, and a grandmother grabbed the other children, Brewer said. Sheils and the older boy made it to safety. The grandmother also survived, but the mother and younger children perished.
Deck collapses at golf tourney; 30 hurt
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a Montana country club during a weekend golf tournament, police and city officials said Sunday. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.
The second-story patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke and gave way Saturday evening. The collapse caused head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as people landed atop each other and debris and scraps of food scattered over the grass next to the club’s golf course.
The collapse occurred during a popular golf tournament for which about 250 participants were registered. At least 25 people were taken to hospitals, eight were treated on-site and additional guests might have left injured.
Scores of wildfires raging across Greece
Firefighters struggled through the night to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, 64 of which started Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far. Their efforts were without the help of firefighting planes and helicopters, which do not operate at night.
The most serious fire was on the island of Rhodes. Some 19,000 people had been evacuated from several locations on the island as wildfires burned for a sixth day, Greek authorities said. The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said it was “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country.”
Local police said 16,000 people were evacuated by land and 3,000 by sea from 12 villages and several hotels. Six people were briefly treated at a hospital for respiratory problems. A person who fell and broke a leg during a hotel evacuation and a pregnant woman remained hospitalized, the latter in good condition, authorities said.
The weather remained hot in the Mediterranean country on Sunday. A total of 180 locations experienced temperatures of 104 degrees and above. The highest reading recorded was 115.5 degrees.