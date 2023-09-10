TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey – Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkey successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 3,410 feet to the 2,297-foot mark, where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.
An experienced caver, Mark Dickey, 40, started vomiting on Sept. 2 because of stomach bleeding while on an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains, one of the deepest in the world, according to experts.
A rescue operation began Saturday afternoon with doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers from across Europe rushing to help. They set up small medical base camps at various levels along the shaft, providing Dickey an opportunity to rest during the slow and arduous extrication.
The most challenging part of the rescue operation is widening the narrow cave passages to allow stretcher lines to pass through at low depths, experts said. The extraction is expected to take up to 10 days depending on Dickey’s condition.
Relief forecast for Phoenix heat wave
A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix – but the end might finally be in sight for residents of Arizona’s largest city. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 107 degrees today and 102 on Tuesday.
“I hate to say, ‘Yes, this will be the last,’ but it’s more than likely that will be the case – this will be our last stretch of 110s this summer,” said Chris Kuhlman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
An excessive heat warning was expected to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday. Sunday marked the 55th day this year that the official reading at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached at least 110 degrees.
Sri Lanka orders probe of bombings
Sri Lanka’s president said Sunday he will appoint a committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate allegations made in a British television report that the South Asian country’s intelligence department was complicit in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 269 people.
The attacks, which included simultaneous suicide bombings, targeted three churches and three tourist hotels. The dead included 42 foreigners from 14 countries.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s decision to appoint a committee came under pressure from opposition lawmakers, religious leaders, activists as well as the victims’ relatives. They say that previous probes failed to reveal the truth.
In a program broadcast Tuesday, Channel 4 interviewed a man who said he had arranged a meeting between a local Islamic State-inspired group, National Thowheed Jamath, and a top state intelligence official loyal to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to formulate a plot to create instability.
43 die in drone attack near Sudan capital
A drone attack Sunday on an open market south of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, killed at least 43 people, activists and a medical group said, as the military and a powerful rival paramilitary group battle for control of the country.
More than 55 others were wounded in the attack in Khartoum’s May neighborhood, where paramilitary forces battling the military were heavily deployed, the Sudan Doctors’ Union said in a statement.
Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting. Indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes by both factions are not uncommon in Sudan’s war, which has reduced the Greater Khartoum area to a battleground.