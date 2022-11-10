President Joe Biden will meet Monday with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, a face-to-face meeting that comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations, the White House announced Thursday.
It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders since Biden became president in January 2021.
It comes weeks after Xi was awarded a norm-breaking third, five-year term as the Chinese Communist Party leader during the party’s national congress.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the leaders will meet to “discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between” the two countries and to “responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community.”
Filmmaker Haggis to pay in assault case
A jury in New York ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis on Thursday to pay at least $7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases.
Jurors also plan to award additional punitive damages.
Veering from sex to red-carpet socializing to Scientology, the civil court trial pitted Haggis, known for writing best picture Oscar winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash,” against Haleigh Breest, a publicist who met him while working at movie premieres in the early 2010s.
Jones ordered to pay $473 million moreInfowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by Connecticut Judge Barabara Bellis on Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion.
Georgia strips slavery advocate’s name
The city council of Savannah, Georgia, voted unanimously Thursday to strip the name of John C. Calhoun, the former U.S. vice president and vocal slavery advocate, from the public square named in his honor more than 170 years ago.
The mayor of Georgia’s oldest city said it could take a year for city officials to rename Calhoun Square, which was plotted in 1851.
Calhoun was also outspoken in his support of slavery during the decades preceding the Civil War. That has made him a target in recent years of racial justice advocates in Savannah and elsewhere seeking to remove from public spaces statues and other honors to the Confederacy and white supremacists.
Attacker kills 1 officer, hurts 1 in Brussels
A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack in Brussels that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
The newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported the suspect had gone to a police station Thursday morning warning that he would kill an officer.
Charges: Nurse cut off foot for display
A nurse in Wisconsin has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders.
After she cut off the man’s right foot last spring, Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand told her colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family’s taxidermy shop with a sign that said: “Wear Your Boots Kids,” according to charges filed last week in Pierce County.
The amputation happened May 27, and within about a week the 62-year-old man was dead. The complaint gives no indication the amputation hastened his death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.