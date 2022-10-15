JACKSON, Mich. – A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants.
Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar. Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law.
Bellar, 24, was a member of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. He and co-defendants Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico are charged with providing material support for a terrorist act. The men have pleaded not guilty.
William Rollstin, who is prosecuting the case for the Michigan attorney general, said “the communication has been in the form of eye contact (and) smiling at each other.”
'Clown sighting file' delays murder trial
The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time.
Prosecutors informed defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren on Wednesday that they had found a “clown sighting file” which defense attorneys had been demanding but prosecutors had been saying they didn't have, according to a court filing by defense attorneys in Palm Beach County case.
Defense attorneys in the motion asked for a delay in the first-degree murder trial which was scheduled to start this week. The jury trial was canceled on Friday.
Marine combat craft falters in surf
The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.
The eight-wheeled vehicle flipped over Thursday at the Marines Assault Amphibian School at the base north of San Diego, authorities said. The three crew members weren't injured, a statement said Friday.
The vehicle had a “mechanical malfunction," according to the Marine Corps, which banned the vehicles from going into or out of surf zones, except for testing, while more analysis is performed. The vehicles can still be used on land, in protected waters and in the open ocean.
Blaze, gunshots reported in Iran prison
A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious Iran prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.
Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and prison personnel, citing a senior security official. The official said prisoners set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, which caused the blaze. He said the “rioters” were separated from the other prisoners to de-escalate the conflict.
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran reported that an “armed conflict” broke out within the prison walls. It said shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the prison. The account could not immediately be verified.
Greece accuses Turkey of stripping migrants
Greek authorities on Saturday accused Turkey of forcing 92 migrants to cross into Greece and stripping them naked before doing so. The migrants are mostly from Afghanistan and Syria.
Greek police said that police officers found the migrants stark naked on Friday, “some with bodily injuries” who had entered the country using plastic boats to cross the Evros River, which forms a border between the two countries.
The migrants told the European Union’s border agency that they had been forced by Turkish authorities to board three vehicles that took them to the border. The migrants testified that they had been forced to strip naked before boarding the boats.
Turkey regularly accuses Greece of violently pushing back migrants entering the country through land and sea, while Greece accuses Turkey of “pushing forward” migrants to put pressure on the EU.