A street party that attracted hundreds of people turned violent early Sunday in Syracuse, New York, leaving at least 13 people injured, authorities said.
At least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries, police said. Other victims were apparently accidentally struck by vehicles while fleeing what the department said was a “large gathering of hundreds of people” on the city’s West Side.
Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said officers patrolling heard the gunshots, and the city’s gunshot detection system showed dozens of rounds being fired. Cecile told Syracuse.com the crowd was a mix of high school students, recent high school graduates and college students, many of whom had just returned home for the summer.
The party was advertised on social media, he said. No permit was issued, and the streets were not officially blocked off or policed, Cecile said.
Mexico to try 16 soldiers over 5 slayings
Mexico’s Defense Department said Saturday that 16 soldiers will be tried on military charges related to last month’s killing of five men in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, a cartel-dominated city across from Laredo, Texas.
The department said those trials would proceed independently of any charges that might be brought by civilian prosecutors. Under Mexican law, any abuses by soldiers involving civilians must go through civilian courts, but separate charges can be filed in military tribunals. The soldiers have been charged with violating “military discipline.”
Video from a store security camera showed a black pickup truck crashing full speed into a wall. A Mexican military truck apparently pursuing it arrived shortly thereafter and ran into the passenger side of the pickup. The occupants of the truck were dragged out, kicked and forced up against a wall. They were later found dead.
“Apparently this was an execution, and that cannot be permitted,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday during his daily news briefing. “Those responsible are about to be turned over to the appropriate authorities.”
López Obrador has given the military an unprecedented role in Mexico’s life, everything from law enforcement to infrastructure projects to running trains and airports. He has staunchly defended the army’s honesty, but the military continues to be dogged by complaints of human rights abuses, especially in Nuevo Laredo.
Gunshots wound 2 in cars for funeral
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.
The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city, Oak Park police said.
Two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Two people in another vehicle that was part of the procession were also struck by the gunfire and were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. No bystanders were hurt in the shooting and police made no immediate arrests.
British bill alleged to violate human rightsA committee of British lawmakers said Sunday that the U.K. will break its international human rights commitments if it goes through with government plans to detain and deport people who cross the English Channel in small boats.
Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights said the Illegal Migration Bill “breaches a number of the U.K.’s international human rights obligations and risks breaching others.”
The committee urged the government to make sweeping amendments to the bill, including exempting trafficking victims and curbing the government’s power to detain people indefinitely. The government, which had pledged to “stop the boats,” is unlikely to heed the recommendations.
More than 45,000 people, including many fleeing countries such as Afghanistan, Iran and Syria, arrived in Britain in small boats last year, up from 8,500 in 2020.