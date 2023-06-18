WILLOWBROOK, Ill. – At least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a suburban Chicago parking lot that drew hundreds of people to celebrate Juneteenth, authorities said.
TV news video showed the strip mall lot in Willowbrook filled with debris and police tape, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “peaceful gathering” to celebrate Juneteenth that suddenly turned violent as a number of people fired multiple shots into the crowd.
Several other victims were injured while attempting to flee the area, officials said. A motive for the attack wasn’t immediately known, and no one was arrested by early afternoon.
Monday is the federal holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Swiss vote in tough climate measures
A majority of Swiss citizens on Sunday voted in favor of a bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. Final results showed that 59% of voters were in favor of the bill.
The referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland’s iconic glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate.
Campaigners initially proposed even more ambitious measures but later backed a government plan that requires Switzerland to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. It also sets aside more than $3.3 billion to help wean companies and homeowners off fossil fuels.
Swiss glaciers experienced record melting last year, losing more than 6% of their volume and alarming scientists who say a loss of 2% would once have been considered extreme.
Sweltering heat wave kills 96 in India
At least 96 people died in two of India’s most populous states over the last several days, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heat wave, officials said Sunday.
The deaths happened in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar, where authorities warned residents at greater risk to stay indoors during the daytime.
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh found out most of the 54 who died there were older than 60 and had preexisting health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat. They exhibited symptoms including high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, breathing difficulties and heart-related issues.
Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 113 degree Fahrenheit on Saturday. The main summer months – April, May and June – are generally the hottest in most of India, before monsoon rains bring in cooler temperatures.
Possible attack on Pride parade foiled
Austrian authorities said Sunday they had foiled a possible attack on Vienna’s Pride parade by three young men who had allegedly sympathized with the extremist Islamic State group.
The head of Austria’s domestic intelligence service told reporters that the suspects, aged 14, 17 and 20, were arrested one hour before the start of Saturday’s Pride parade, which was attended by about 300,000 people, public broadcaster ORF reported.
Omar Haijawi-Pirchner from the State Protection and Intelligence Directorate said there was “no danger for the participants of the parade at any time.”
The intelligence service had received advance knowledge of the suspects’ alleged plans, kept them “under constant control,” and arrested them on the orders of the public prosecutor’s office following house searches on Saturday that uncovered various evidence, including weapons.
The suspects were arrested before the start of the parade by Austria’s Cobra special forces. They may have planned an attack with knives and a car, the head of the intelligence service said.