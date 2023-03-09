BERLIN – Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.
“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesman Holger Vehren said of the shooting in Germany’s second-biggest city.
Police did not confirm German media reports, which named no sources, of six or seven dead.
Trump asked to testify to NY grand jury
Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify next week before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign, according to a news report.
The New York Times reported that the invitation was made by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Such an invitation often indicates a decision on indictments is near.
In letter, cartel apologizes for killings
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.
In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoros where the Americans were kidnapped, the Mexican woman who died in the cartel shootout, and the four Americans and their families.
“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter reads, adding that those individuals had gone against the cartel’s rules, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.”
House overturns wetlands protections
The House on Thursday voted 227-198 to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, with Republicans saying the regulations are an environmental overreach and burden to business. The measure now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hope to attract Democratic senators wary of Biden’s environmental policies. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a frequent Biden antagonist, has already pledged to support the overturn of a rule he calls federal overreach.President Joe Biden vowed to veto.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian shooter
A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a crowded street in central Tel Aviv late Thursday, wounding three people before he was shot and killed, Israeli officials said. The shooting, which occurred as anti-government protests were taking place, came hours after an Israeli military raid killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.
Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to be airlifted to the airport for a trip to Rome after throngs of cars and protesters prevented him from driving there.
Inmate executed in Texas for 4 slayings
Texas on Thursday executed Arthur Brown Jr., 52, an inmate convicted of the drug-related killings of four people in Houston in June 1992, including a woman who was 9 months’ pregnant.
3rd person dies after concert stampede
A 35-year-old woman became the third person to die after being injured in a stampede after a concert Sunday by the rapper GloRilla in Rochester, New York.
Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.
Los Angeles police Thursday identified the suspect who allegedly shot and wounded three officers as a 32-year-old wanted parolee who was found dead hours after the standoff.
The officers, all senior officers and members of a Los Angeles Police Department K-9 dog-handling unit, remained hospitalized in stable condition after Wednesday night’s shooting in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near downtown.