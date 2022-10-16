ATLANTA – Four people were hurt, including three students, in a shooting during Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday, authorities said.
A large group of people were listening to a DJ around 12:30 a.m. when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said. A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle.
Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Center’s consortium of historically Black colleges.
French protesters demand pay raises
Thousands of protesters, including France’s newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday, in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
The march for wage increases and other demands was organized by left-wing opponents of Macron and lit the fuse on what promises to be an uncomfortable week for his centrist government.
Transport strikes called for Tuesday threaten to dovetail with wage strikes that have already hobbled fuel refineries and depots, sparking chronic gasoline shortages that are fraying nerves among millions of workers and other motorists, with giant lines forming at gas stations.
Haitians rescued at sea without water
Almost 100 people, mostly from Haiti, who were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the Florida coast had no food or water for two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger each from Uganda and the Bahamas, about 20 miles east of Boca Raton, Florida, last week. They were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Sunday.
The passengers told Coast Guard crew members that they had been at sea for a week and lacked food and water during the last two days. No one was injured.
Swedish official disparages Anne Frank
A Sweden Democrats official has been suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank.
In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral” among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne, who wrote a diary while in hiding in Amsterdam before she was captured, died at age 15 in Nazi Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in February 1945.
The posting prompted strong reactions from Jewish groups. Fallenkvist, 26, said she had been misinterpreted. The Sweden Democrats’ media director said the party will take Fallenkvist’s “insensitive and inappropriate” comments seriously and launch an internal investigation.
Gates Foundation continues polio quest
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide, officials announced Sunday at the World Health Summit in Berlin. The money will help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy through 2026 in its effort to end polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries.
The money also will be used to stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus.
The foundation says in a statement on its website that it has contributed nearly $5 billion to the polio eradication initiative.