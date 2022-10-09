GOLDEN, Colo. – One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar after an altercation early Sunday, authorities said.
The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver.
Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup, backed out of a parking spot in front of the bar and intentionally drove into victims including bar employees, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver faces charges including first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. The passenger, who owns the pickup, faces accessory charges.
Scaring children leads to investigation
State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media.
The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.”
Children can be seen and heard crying and, at times, running away. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches away from children’s faces at times.
Sheila Sanders, who has owned the business for the past 20 years, said she has fired the workers in shown in the videos. The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Dozen wild horses slain in Arizona
Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona.
U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths but didn’t release any details.
Phoenix TV station KTVK reported Saturday that witnesses told them 14 horses were found in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest with fatal gunshot wounds to the abdomen, face and between the eyes.
Arrest made in fun park shootings
A 15-year-old has been arrested in last month’s shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people.
Allegheny County and West Mifflin police said last week that the teenager is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms crimes in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park on the opening night of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest.
The shooting followed an altercation between two groups of teenagers at the park in West Mifflin, southeast of Pittsburgh. A 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys were taken to hospitals with leg wounds, authorities said.