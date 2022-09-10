MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher this month was a suspect in a 2021 kidnapping and sexual case, but his indictment over those allegations didn’t occur until Thursday because of the timing in testing his DNA.
Cleotha Henderson was rebooked at the Shelby County Jail on Friday on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Details of the newest allegations against Henderson were not immediately available.
The indictment came days after Henderson’s arrest in the death of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two and a kindergarten teacher. Fletcher disappeared while on a pre-dawn run near the University of Memphis campus on Sept. 2, and her remains were found Monday near an abandoned house.
Henderson, 38, previously served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed at age 16.
Tribes acquire Wounded Knee area
Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to buy 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history.
The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of the land on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation was an act of cooperation to ensure the area is preserved as a sacred site. More than 200 Native Americans – including children and elderly people – were killed at Wounded Knee in 1890. The bloodshed marked a seminal moment in the frontier battles the U.S. Army waged against tribes.
Afghan teen girls fight for education
A group of teenage girls took to Afghanistan’s streets on Saturday to demand their right to an education, local media reported. Footage from the TOLOnews broadcaster showed dozens of girls in school uniforms and some in veils marching on the street in the city of Gardez.
“Why have you closed our schools? Why are you playing with our emotions?” one girl is heard saying through tears in one of the videos.
Last week, it was reported that local officials opened five secondary schools for female students at the request of tribal elders. Since returning to power last year, the Taliban banned girls from receiving an education beyond the sixth grade.