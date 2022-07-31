ORLANDO, Fla. – Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said.
Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:20 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.
Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota, man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.
Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota, died. The sheriff's office said Sunday that the condition of all four surviving victims — a woman and three men in their 20s — ranged from serious to critical. They suffered stab wounds to their chests and torsos.
A section of Beirut's massive port grain silos, shredded in a 2020 explosion, collapsed in a huge cloud of dust on Sunday after a weekslong fire, triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the summer heat.
The northern block of the silos toppled after what sounded like an explosion, kicking up thick gray dust that enveloped the iconic structure and the port next to a residential area. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
A Civil Defense department official said other parts of the silos' northern block were at risk and that other sections of the giant ruin could collapse.
The 50 year-old, 157 feet tall silos had withstood the force of the explosion two years ago, effectively shielding the western part of Beirut from the blast that killed over 200 people, injured more than 6,000 and badly damaged entire neighborhoods.
Britain’s Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a $1.2 million donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.
The Sunday Times reported that the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund received the money in 2013 from Bakr bin Laden, patriarch of the large and wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq. Both are half-brothers of the former al-Qaida leader, who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011.
The newspaper said advisers had urged the heir to the throne not to take the donation. Charles’ Clarence House office disputed that but confirmed the donation had been made. It said the decision to accept the money was taken by the charity’s trustees, not the prince, and “thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation.”