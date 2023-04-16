LOUISVILLE, Ky. – An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said. Police were called about 9 p.m. to Chickasaw Park.
“Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting, when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting at least six people,” Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.
There were no suspects in custody immediately after the fatal shooting of two adult males. Police were not aware of any special event taking place at the park Saturday night. A police spokeswoman said the crowd size wasn’t unusual considering the warm weather.
16 dead in Emirates apartment fire
A fire swept through a five-story apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring nine, authorities said Sunday.
The blaze Saturday in Dubai’s historic Deira neighborhood struck an apartment believed to have been shared by several people, a common practice for laborers who power the economy in this city-state known more for its towering skyscrapers. But the tight quarters, often subdivided by makeshift barriers of plywood, drywall or shower curtains, can become a major risk for fire.
Naseer Vatanappally, a Dubai-based businessman who volunteers with the Indian Consulate on repatriation issues, told the AP that authorities had identified the dead as six Sudanese, four Indians, three Pakistanis, a Cameroonian, an Egyptian and a Jordanian. He said police were working to process paperwork to send the remains of the dead back to their homelands.
POW exchange completed in Yemen
Yemen’s warring sides Sunday wrapped up a major exchange of prisoners linked to the country’s long-running conflict, according to the International Committee for the Red Cross.
The three-day operation, which started Friday, was the most significant prisoner exchange in Yemen since the Saudi-led coalition and their rivals, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, released more than 1,000 detainees in October 2020.
The U.N.-brokered deal involved the release of over 700 detained Houthis, and more than 180 other prisoners, including Saudi and Sudanese troops fighting with the Saudi-led coalition.
The Red Cross said it “worked tirelessly to reunite about 900 former detainees with their families.”
Allegations against John Paul II assailed
Pope Francis on Sunday publicly defended St. John Paul II, condemning as “offensive and baseless” insinuations that recently surfaced about the late pontiff.
Days earlier, the Vatican’s media apparatus had described as “slanderous” an audiotape from a purported Roman mobster who insinuated that John Paul would go out looking for underage girls to molest.
The tape was played on an Italian TV program by Pietro Orlandi, brother of Emanuela Orlandi, the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee who lived at the Vatican. The disappearance of the 15-year-old in 1983 is an enduring mystery that has spawned countless theories and so far fruitless investigations in the decades since.
John Paul’s longtime secretary, Polish Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, also criticized the insinuations as “unreal, false and laughable if they weren’t tragic and even criminal.”
Finland’s new nuclear reactor running
Finland’s much-delayed and costly new nuclear reactor, Europe’s most powerful by production capacity, has completed a test phase lasting more than a year and started regular output, boosting the Nordic country’s electricity self-sufficiency to more than 40% of the nation’s electricity demand.
The Olkiluoto 3 reactor, which has 1,600-megawatt capacity, was connected into the Finnish national power grid in March 2022 and kicked off regular production Sunday. It will help Finland achieve its carbon neutrality targets and increase energy security at a time when European countries have cut oil, gas and other power supplies from Russia, Finland’s neighbor.
Experts have put Olkiluoto 3’s final price tag at about $12 billion – almost three times what was initially estimated.Finland now has five nuclear reactors in two power plants located on the shores of the Baltic Sea.