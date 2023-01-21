REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain’s plans.
Klain’s expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November elections, buoyed by a series of major legislative accomplishments, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, health care and tax package that all Republicans rejected.
The Indianapolis native has served under Biden for decades, including as chief counsel of the Senate Judiciary Committee when Biden was its chairman. Klain also worked on judicial picks in the Clinton White House, helping with the nomination of Ruth Bader Ginsberg for the Supreme Court. The father of three is married to Monica Medina, an assistant secretary of state.
Gang in Haiti ambushes police in capital
One of Haiti’s gangs has stormed a key part of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and battled with police throughout the day, leaving at least three officers dead. The violence was the latest episode of lawlessness that has torn through the Caribbean nation.
A police patrol was ambushed by gang gunmen Friday morning, an official said Saturday. The officers called for backup but were angered because reinforcements never arrived.
At least three officers died in the violence, one was missing and one was treated at a hospital for bullet wounds, police confirmed late Friday. Fighting continued throughout Friday and tensions remained high Saturday.
Astronaut Aldrin weds on 93rd birthday
Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love.” Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
“I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he wrote.
On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic walk on the lunar surface. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.
Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.
Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.
In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.” “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.
The two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.