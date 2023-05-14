ANDERSON – Police in central Indiana are investigating a shooting that left six people wounded. The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Anderson, a city of about 29,000 people about 80 miles south of Fort Wayne.
A large crowd had gathered when a fight broke out and several gunshots were heard, according to the police statement. Officers pushed their way through the crowd and discovered someone had been shot in the leg. Five more people checked themselves into Anderson hospitals with gunshot wounds later Sunday. All have been treated and released.
Police said the victims included two women, ages 21 and 19; a 17-year-old girl; a 17-year-old boy; a 14-year-old boy; and a 21-year-old man. No arrests have been made.
Democrats thinking of expelling brawlers
The Minnesota Democratic Party will consider expelling anyone involved in a brawl that broke out at a political event to nominate candidates for a Minneapolis City Council seat.
At least two people were injured in Saturday’s confrontation. The head of the state Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Chairman Ken Martin, said he plans to call an emergency meeting later this week to consider banning anyone involved in the assaults from the DFL Party, an affiliate of the national Democratic Party.
The disturbance began after supporters of Minneapolis Council Member Aisha Chughtai took the stage, which caused an uproar among supporters of her challenger, Nasri Warsame. Some Warsame supporters then jumped on stage. As supporters of both candidates pushed and shoved each other, a party official repeatedly banged a gavel but was ignored.
Bridget Siljander was on the stage with other Chughtai supporters when they saw people punching, shoving and pushing each other on the floor. “It was complete chaos,” she said.
Professor lives 74 days undersea
A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers.
Joseph Dituri’s 74th day residing in Jules’ Undersea Lodge, situated at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, wasn’t much different from his previous days there since he submerged March 1.
Dituri, who also goes by the moniker “Dr. Deep Sea,” ate a protein-heavy meal of eggs and salmon prepared using a microwave, exercised with resistance bands, did his daily pushups and took an hour-long nap. Unlike a submarine, the lodge does not use technology to adjust for the increased underwater pressure.
The previous record was 73 days. But Dituri isn’t just settling for the record and resurfacing: He plans to stay at the lodge until June 9, when he reaches 100 days and completes an underwater mission dubbed Project Neptune 100.
The mission combines medical and ocean research along with educational outreach. His research includes daily experiments in physiology to monitor how the human body responds to long-term exposure to extreme pressure.
10 wild lions killed in Kenya, raising alarm
One of Kenya’s oldest wild lions was killed by herders, and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village on Saturday, bringing to 10 the number killed last week alone.
The male lion named Loonkiito was 19 years old and was described as frail by Kenya Wildlife Service spokesman Paul Jinaro, who said it wandered out of the Amboseli national park into a village in search of food on Thursday night.
Six other lions from the same national park were speared by herders after they killed 11 goats in Mbirikani area, Kajiado county.
A tourism official met locals on Sunday and urged them not to spear wandering lions and to instead reach out to the wildlife service.
The government and conservation groups have a compensation program for herders whose livestock is killed by wild animals.