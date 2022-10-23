DALLAS – The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday.
Nestor Hernandez was granted leave to be with his “significant other” at Methodist Dallas Medical Center during her delivery Saturday, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman said. He’d been sentenced to prison for aggravated robbery and was released on parole last October, but did not provide additional details on the circumstances of the shooting.
Authorities have said Hernandez opened fire at the hospital about 11 a.m. Saturday and killed two staff members before being shot and injured by a hospital police officer. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
1 in custody after standoff at Army base
A person was taken into custody following what authorities described as a “barricade situation” at a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital, the FBI said in a statement Sunday.
A squad from the agency’s Washington field office responded to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia at about 8 a.m., according to a statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the unidentified person was taken into custody at about 3 p.m.
The Army’s criminal investigation division is the lead agency, while the FBI has provided victim assistance services, the agency said.
The FBI provided no further details. WUSA9 reported the situation was inside a home.
Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles south of Washington along the Potomac River. The base has more than 2,000 family housing quarters.
Skydiver dies after hard landing
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said.
In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
Boyd said the skydiver was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Jump TN, a company in Greeneville, said in a statement that the 55-year-old man worked with the company and had performed more than 1,500 jumps and had decades of experience.
Agent: Rushdie loses sight in 1 eye
Salman Rushdie’s agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an Aug. 12 literary event in western New York.
Literary agent Andrew Wylie told the Spanish language newspaper El País in an article published Saturday that Rushdie suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 more wounds to his chest and torso in the attack that took away sight in an eye and left a hand incapacitated.
Rushdie, 75, spent years in hiding after Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 edict calling for his death after publication of his novel “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims consider blasphemous.
Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, has been incarcerated after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and assault.