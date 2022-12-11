MILWAUKEE – Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed offstage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater.
Video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her offstage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater had to be evacuated because of a bomb threat. Scott Pierce, who attended the concert, said everyone exited the theater calmly, but it’s “just sad that someone does this.”
Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in a statement early Sunday that K9 units searched the theater and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public. The operator of the Riverside Theater said it would work with LaBelle to reschedule the show.
Man shoots 3 dead at Rome coffee shop
A man opened fire Sunday during a condominium board meeting in a coffee shop in northern Rome, killing three people and injuring others, authorities and witnesses said.
Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting for today after what he called “the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.”
La Repubblica daily quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all,” and then opened fire. Participants managed to disarm him until Carabinieri police arrived.
Church bus flips near Houston; 16 hurt
Sixteen people, including 13 children, were injured Sunday after a small church bus overturned near a Houston area apartment, according to authorities.
The bus, belonging to a Baptist church, rolled over and landed on its side after the driver tried to make a left turn around 12:30 p.m., said Lt. Simon Cheng, with the county’s sheriff’s office. Witnesses from an apartment complex told investigators the bus appeared to be speeding, Cheng said.
The 16 people on board the bus were taken to hospitals. The children were between the ages of 1 and 16.
Bald eagles likely poisoned by carcasses
At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals improperly dumped at a Minnesota landfill, and three of them have died.
State and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Ten of the birds are in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center’s executive director, Victoria Hall, said she is optimistic those birds will recover.
Veterinarians suspect the eagles that died had eaten part of a carcass of an animal that had been euthanized with pentobarbital. Hall said animals that have been chemically euthanized are supposed to be disposed of in such a manner that other animals can’t scavenge on them.
Of the 11 eagles that were brought to The Raptor Center, three also had lead poisoning and one eagle that was found to have bird flu died. Two other eagles were found dead near the landfill. A fund has been set up to help pay for the eagles’ care.
Pakistani PM’s son returns to face trial
A son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returned home Sunday after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020.
The Federal Investigation Agency in Lahore charged Sharif and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, with corruption and money laundering in November 2020. Sharif and Hamza were acquitted of the charges by a court in October, but Suleman was never tried after he moved to London. The FIA accused the three men of laundering nearly $200 million between 2008 and 2018.
In Pakistan, members of successive governments have targeted political opponents by filing legal cases against them, apparently to keep them entangled in court proceedings and away from the political arena.