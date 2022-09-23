WASHINGTON – House Democrats on Thursday pushed through a long-sought policing and public safety package after overcoming internal differences on legislation they plan to make central to their election-year pitch.
The package of four bills passed in succession – all with bipartisan support – and headed to the Senate, where their fate is uncertain.
The Democrats’ success came after party leaders spent hours wrangling with progressives who threatened to block the package over their concerns about increasing money for local police departments. The House ended up approving the money, including for departments with fewer than 125 officers, and aid for deescalation training and mental health services. A chief objective is reducing fatal encounters between police and people with mental illness.
Justices advance Alabama execution
A divided U.S. Supreme Court says Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting.
Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction after Miller’s attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method. Miller was convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace rampage.
3 arrested in $5 million jewelry robbery
Three suspects were arrested this week in connection with a brazen smash-and-grab robbery where $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a high-end Beverly Hills store in March, police said.
Officer charged with 2nd-degree murder
A former police officer in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan, Illinois, who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced Thursday.
Officer Dante Salinas was indicted in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and wounded his girlfriend, Tafara Williams.
Mom accidentally shot, killed by child
A mother in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday after her 3-year-old found an “unsecured” gun, officials said.
Cora Lyn Bush, 33, was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Uganda confirms Ebola infections
Uganda has confirmed seven Ebola infections as authorities try to track down 43 contacts of known Ebola patients.
The news came Thursday, two days after authorities in the East African country announced an outbreak of the contagious disease.
Woman charged over raccoon in bar
A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a bar in Maddock, North Dakota, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges.
Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road about three months ago and named it Rocky. She took Rocky to Maddock Bar on Sept. 6 during happy hour and showed the raccoon to customers. Bartender Cindy Smith said the animal never bit anyone at the bar.