GOODYEAR, Ariz. – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Sunday.
Goodyear police announced that 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan is jailed on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.
Police said the suspect was driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer when the vehicle crashed into a group of bicyclists about 8 a.m. Saturday on the Cotton Lane Bridge, a busy highway in Goodyear, about 19 miles west of Phoenix.
Quintana-Lujan stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with authorities in their investigation, according to officials.
EU, British to discuss Brexit, Irish border
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen are set to hold face-to-face talks today, with expectations high they will seal a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit trade dispute.
That would mark a breakthrough after months of bitter wrangling that has soured U.K.-EU relations, sparked the collapse of the regional government in Belfast and threatened to set back Northern Ireland’s decades-old peace process.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member, the Republic of Ireland. When the U.K. left the bloc in 2020, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.
Instead there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. A deal is likely to remove customs checks on the vast majority of goods.
In-laws charged with slaying model
Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model and influencer whose body parts were found in a refrigerator and a skull believed to be hers in a pot at a rural house.
Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s former father-in-law and his eldest son were charged with murder, while her former mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice, police said in a statement Sunday. Authorities also arrested the woman’s ex-husband Saturday and planned to charge him with murder Sunday night, Superintendent Alan Chung said. The four will appear in court today.
The grisly case came to light when police Friday discovered Choi’s body and documents after she had been missing for several days.
Choi, 28, had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, Chung said earlier, adding that “some people” were unhappy with how Choi handled her financial assets.
Choi was a model and influencer who shared her glamorous life of photo shoots and fashion shows with more than 100,000 followers. Dressed in a tulle floor-length gown, she had just attended a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.
Gangs on mopeds steal headphones
Listen up! At least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police say.
The thefts started Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices retail for $549 apiece.
The sonic swipers have struck all over Manhattan, including one incident in Central Park. Police have released a photo of suspects riding mopeds.
Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are small and fit inside the ear, AirPods Max headphones rest over the ears and have an adjustable headband connecting the right and left sides.