BLACK JACK, Mo. – Two men have been charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people, including three teenagers, who were assembling fireworks in a garage.
St. Louis County prosecutors say Terrell Cooks, 37, and Seneca Mahan, 43, made fireworks and directed younger people on how to load the canisters and attach a fuse for lighting. They would then sell the fireworks to others. Neither Cooks nor Mahan had a license to make or sell fireworks.
Cooks and Mahan are each with three counts of second-degree murder and several other charges in Friday’s explosion near the town of Black Jack. They were charged before a fourth victim died Saturday.
The powerful blast shook other homes and blew out neighbors’ windows.
Maryland Apple workers vote to unionize
In a historic vote, employees of an Apple store in the Baltimore suburb of Towson, Maryland, voted to unionize by nearly 2-to-1 – a first for the technology giant and a significant step in a lengthy process that labor experts say is heavily stacked against workers in favor of their employers.
The Apple workers voted 65-33 Saturday to seek entry into the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union’s announcement said. The National Labor Relations Board now has to certify the outcome. Once the vote is certified, the union and Apple can begin negotiating a contract.
IS claims attack on Sikhs in Kabul
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul that killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others.
IS made the claim in a statement on its Amaq website late Saturday. It said the assault on “the Sikh and Hindu temple” was in response to alleged insults made against the Prophet Muhammad by an unnamed Indian government official.
Gunmen attacked the Sikh house of worship, known as a gurdwara, Saturday morning and a firefight between the attackers and Taliban fighters seeking to protect the building ensued, Afghan officials said.
Wildfires plague Spain, Germany
Firefighters in Spain and Germany struggled to contain wildfires Sunday amid an unusual heat wave, a lack of rainfall this year and gusting winds.
In Spain, more than 74,000 acres have been consumed, regional authorities said, while German officials said that residents of three villages near Berlin were ordered to leave their homes because of an approaching wildfire Sunday.
Spain has been on alert for an outbreak of intense wildfires as the country swelters under record temperatures for June. Temperatures have risen above 100 in many Spanish cities last week – highs usually expected in August.
Flooding raises death toll in India
Massive flooding and mudslides in northeastern India have claimed eight more lives, officials said Sunday, taking the death toll to 62 from weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow.
Assam officials said 32 of the state’s 35 districts were underwater as the swollen Brahmaputra River broke its banks, displacing more than 3 million people. The Indian army was called in for rescue efforts.
The Brahmaputra flows from China’s Tibet through India and into Bangladesh on a nearly 497-mile journey through Assam. Lightning strikes in parts of Bangladesh have left at least nine dead since Friday.