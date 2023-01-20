NEW YORK – An ex-convict who obtained millions of dollars by subjecting his daughter’s ex-college roommates to forced labor and prostitution was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison by a judge who labeled him an “evil genius” who used sadism and psychological torture to control every aspect of his victims’ lives.
Lawrence “Larry” Ray, 63, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court.
“There is no reason to believe Mr. Ray will age out of criminal behavior,” Judge Lewis Liman said, noting that the crimes began when Ray moved in late 2010 into his daughter’s on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College, a small New York liberal arts school.
“Through psychological terror and manipulation, he convinced them what they knew to be true was in fact false,” Liman said. “He beat his victims. He tortured them and at times he starved them. He degraded them sexually to the point where they lost any self-worth.”
Eatery sign smashes car; 1 dead, 2 hurt
A towering Denny’s Restaurant sign in central Kentucky fell on a car during high winds, killing a woman and injuring her husband and daughter.
The sign partially crushed their car when it fell Thursday from a pole near the Denny’s parking lot off Interstate 65 in Elizabethtown.
Lillian Curtis, 72, was in the back seat and suffered a “catastrophic” head wound, her granddaughter Amy Nichols told news outlets. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said she died of blunt force injuries.
Elizabethtown Police Detective Chris Denham said intense wind gusts are believed to have contributed to toppling the sign. A crane was brought in to remove it; crews said it weighed about 1.3 tons. It was permitted to be 80 feet off the ground. Wind gusts in the area reached as high as 49 mph on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Louisville said.
Haley associate quits to help Pence
The executive director of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s issues advocacy group is leaving to help run similar efforts for former Vice President Mike Pence, a defection that comes as both former Trump administration officials consider 2024 Republican presidential bids.
Tim Chapman is taking over as senior adviser at Pence’s Advancing American Freedom, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday.
The switch between camps comes as potential GOP White House contenders seek to build out their operations in preparation for the launch of campaigns against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination. Haley and Pence, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are among those considered likely to jump into the race.
Girl asks for forensic tests on Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real – DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
“I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?” the girl wrote.
Her name and age were not disclosed.
Benson forwarded the “evidence” to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis. Results are pending.