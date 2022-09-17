ISLAMABAD – The World Health Organization raised the alarm Saturday about a “second disaster" in the wake of the deadly floods in Pakistan this summer, as doctors and medical workers on the ground race to battle outbreaks of waterborne and other diseases.
The floodwaters started receding last week in the worst-hit provinces but many of the displaced – now living in tents and makeshift camps – increasingly face the threat of gastrointestinal infections, dengue fever and malaria, which are on the rise. The dirty and stagnant waters have become breeding grounds for mosquitos.
The unprecedented monsoon rains, which many experts link to climate change, and subsequent flooding have killed 1,545 people across Pakistan, inundated millions of acres of land and affected 33 million people.
xxxxx xxxxx
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year. The latest spacewalk was the second during a six-month mission that will oversee the completion of the space station.
China is building its own space station after being excluded by the U.S. from the International Space Station because its military runs the country's space program. American officials see a host of strategic challenges from China’s space ambitions, in an echo of the U.S.-Soviet rivalry that prompted the race to the moon in the 1960s.
China has sent rovers to the moon and Mars and brought lunar samples back to Earth.
xxxxx xxxxx
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.
“Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital – cancer free,” Sanders spokesman Judd Deere said.
Deere told The Associated Press that Sanders, 40, plans to resume campaigning “soon.”
xxxxx xxxxx
A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sold at auction for $176,775.
The piece was part of a collection of about 75 items of Ginsburg's that were sold to benefit charity. In total, bidders paid almost $517,000 for items in the online auction which ended Friday. Today marks the two-year anniversary of the liberal icon’s death at 87.
The judicial collar's sale marks the first time any of the late justice's signature neckwear has been available for purchase. Her family donated some of the justices' most well-known collars to the Smithsonian.