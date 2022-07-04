WASHINGTON – Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday. A date and other details will be announced later.
Williams, who died Wednesday at 98, was a legend in his native West Virginia for his heroics under fire over several crucial hours at the battle for Iwo Jima. As a young Marine corporal, Williams went ahead of his unit in February 1945 and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions. Facing small-arms fire, Williams fought for four hours, repeatedly returning to prepare demolition charges and obtain flamethrowers.
Later that year, the 22-year-old Williams received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest award for military valor.
Stolen Hamilton letter to go on display
A letter written by Alexander Hamilton in 1780 and believed stolen decades ago from the Massachusetts state archives is going back on display – though not exactly in the room where it happened.
It will be featured alongside Massachusetts’ original copy of the Declaration of Independence.
The letter was believed to have been stolen during World War II by a state archives worker, then sold privately.
Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury who’s been getting renewed attention because of the hit Broadway musical that bears his name, wrote the letter to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat who served as a general in the Continental Army. Dated July 21, 1780, it details an imminent British threat to French forces in Rhode Island.
Shark bites lifeguard; beach closes
In New York, Suffolk County officials closed a Long Island beach to swimming Sunday after what they described as an unprecedented shark attack that injured a lifeguard.
The lifeguard had been playing the role of a victim during a training exercise when the shark bit him in the chest and hand, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told an afternoon news conference. The attack happened about 10:15 a.m. at Smith Point Beach. The lifeguard was receiving stitches and in “very good spirits,” Bellone said.
Rains force evacuation in Australia
Thousands of residents in Sydney suburbs were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities called life-threatening emergencies.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain and flash floods and winds of up to 55 mph along the coast of Australia’s most populous city and other parts of New South Wales state.
Emergency services said they conducted over 100 flood rescues and responded to over 3,000 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours. Evacuation centers have opened in several areas in western Sydney.
Bus slides off Pakistan mountain; 19 die
A passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in heavy rain in southwest Pakistan on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring 12 others, a government official said.
About 35 passengers were traveling in the bus, he said. Rescue workers were searching for survivors in the wreckage and surroundings. Apparently the bus slid on the wet road amid heavy rain and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell about 200 feet into the ravine.