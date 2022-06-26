MANILA, Philippines – A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
The USS Samuel B. Roberts, popularly known as the “Sammy B,” was identified on Wednesday broken into two pieces on a slope at a depth of 22,916 feet. It was discovered by American explorer Victor Vescovo, a former Navy commander and founder of Dallas-based Caladan Oceanic Expeditions.
The Sammy B. took part in the Battle off Samar in October 1944. According to some records, the destroyer disabled a Japanese heavy cruiser with a torpedo and significantly damaged another. After having spent virtually all its ammunition, she was critically hit by the lead battleship Yamato and sank.
21 dead at club, but why is a mystery
South African police were investigating the deaths of at least 21 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday, and authorities said most of the victims were minors as young as 13 years old.
It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams. A local newspaper reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries.
“At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death,” health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said. “We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death.”
Stands collapse at bullfight; 4 dead
Part of the wooden stands collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia on Sunday, sending spectators plunging to the ground and killing at least four people and seriously injuring about 30, authorities said.
The disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal during a traditional event called “corraleja” in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.
Videos taken during the bullfight show a three-story section of the stands collapsing as people screamed.
Accused duck sauce killer given bail
The condiment-obsessed suspect accused of shooting to death a beloved Queens Chinese food deliveryman could be freed on bail today, alarmed local legislators said Sunday.
Although Glenn Hirsch was initially ordered held without bail for the April 30 killing of Zhiwen Yan, 45, in Forest Hills, a Queens Criminal Court judge changed the bail conditions on June 8, setting bail at $500,000. Hirsch, who has 10 prior sealed arrests, has pleaded not guilty.
Hirsch, 51, was arrested June 2 on charges of shooting dead Zhiwen Yan after stalking the deliveryman and other workers at the Great Wall Restaurant for weeks over his demand for more duck sauce in what the Queens DA called an “obsessive point of contention.”
Charles denies wrongdoing in donations
Prince Charles’ office has denied any wrongdoing in the heir to the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician.
The Sunday Times said the prince was given $3.2 million by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. It said the money was handed over to Charles at private meetings between 2011 and 2015 – on one occasion in a suitcase, and on another in shopping bags.
The newspaper did not allege that anything illegal was done.