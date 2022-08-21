MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali authorities on Sunday ended an attack by Islamic extremists that left 21 people dead and more than 110 wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital.
It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. The attack is the first major terror attack in Mogadishu since Somalia’s new leader, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, took over in May.
The siege ended around midnight. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places visited by government officials.
Alabama city celebrates ’55 bus boycott
Montgomery, Alabama, is marking the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott with a series of celebrations and events next week. The events include museum activities, lectures, a unity walk, concert and other activities.
Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery. Her action helped ignite the yearlong boycott of the bus system by Black passengers and ushered in the civil rights movement.
Browder v. Gayle, a lawsuit filed on behalf of women who had also been mistreated on city buses, led to the court ruling that the segregated bus system was unconstitutional. Two years ago, the city placed a statue of Parks near the spot where she is believed to have boarded the bus.
Japan’s prime minister contracts COVID
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday and canceled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates.
Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister’s office. The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work today.
Jill Biden exits isolation, goes to Delaware
First lady Jill Biden left COVID-19 isolation on Sunday after twice testing negative for the coronavirus and reunited with President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home. She had been isolating in South Carolina, where she tested positive for the virus as the couple wrapped up a vacation there last week.
The White House announced Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady had tested positive for the virus. She first had symptoms last Monday. Like the president, she has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Lopez, Affleck have wedding in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday.
According to People Magazine, the wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday. The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.
Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, famously dated in the early 2000s.