COLUMBUS, Ohio – One of the twin Ohio boys who became the center of a statewide Amber Alert that garnered nationwide attention last month has died, authorities said Sunday.
Columbus police officers were sent to a home shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a baby not breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour later. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Columbus police said they were “actively investigating” the child’s death.
Officials said the child was one of two boys taken Dec. 20. One child was found hours later in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport. Police officers in Indianapolis, which is 175 miles west of Columbus, found the other boy on the evening of Dec. 22 in an abandoned car.
Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, has been arrested and indicted on two federal counts of kidnapping.
Screenwriter of ‘Titans’ dies at 70
Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skillfully adapted stories of historical Black figures in “Remember the Titans” starring Denzel Washington, “Ali” with Will Smith and “Harriet” with Cynthia Erivo, has died. He was 70. Howard died Friday at a hospital in Miami of heart failure.
Howard was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office when “Titans” crossed that milestone in 2000. It was about a real-life Black coach coming into a newly integrated Virginia school and helping lead the school’s football team to victory. It had the iconic line: “I don’t care if you like each other or not. But you will respect each other.”
After attending Princeton University, graduating with a degree in American history, Howard briefly worked at Merrill Lynch on Wall Street before moving to Los Angeles in his mid-20s to pursue a writing career.
“I got into this business to write about the complexity of the Black man,” Howard once said in an interview. “I wanted to write about Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Marcus Garvey. I think it takes a Black man to write about Black men.”
Body cam video stays secret in Iowa
Police in Iowa are refusing to release body camera video of three Des Moines officers fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy during a domestic disturbance last month because of state law preventing footage that shows a minor committing a “delinquent act.”
The Des Moines Register reports that the police department was preparing to release the video from all four officers who were involved in the Dec. 26 confrontation before the city’s legal department intervened. The state attorney general’s office already ruled that the officers were legally justified in the shooting because the boy raised a gun at them several times.
A report on the shooting said the boy told the officers that his older brother had just died and “I want to be with my brother.” The boy’s brother had been fatally shot in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale on Nov. 5. When the boy raised his gun toward the officers, three of them shot him 14 times in the abdomen, chest and head.
French official digs in on retirement age
France’s prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, insisted Sunday that the government’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is “no longer negotiable,” further angering parliamentary opponents and unions who plan new mass protests and disruptive strikes this week.
Raising the pension age is one part of a broad bill that is the flagship measure of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. The bill is meeting widespread resistance – more than 1 million people marched against it this month – and misunderstanding about what it will mean for today’s French workers.
The government says the reform is necessary to keep the pension system solvent as France’s life expectancy has grown and birth rates have declined. Unions and left-wing parties want big companies or wealthier households to pitch in more to balance the pension budget instead.
The bill goes to a parliamentary commission today, and to a full debate in the National Assembly one week later. Opponents have submitted 7,000 proposed amendments that will further complicate the debate.
Bus crash in Pakistan kills 40
A passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 people in southern Pakistan on Sunday, a government official said.
The bus was carrying 44 passengers from Quetta to Karachi. The accident was near the town of Bela, in Lasbela district.
Hamza Anjum Nadeem, assistant commissioner in Bela, said the bodies of 40 people, including women and children, were recovered. Four injured passengers were rescued.
In a separate incident, in Pakistan’s northwest, at least 10 students who were on a picnic drowned after their boat capsized in a lake on Sunday, police said. Local police official Qismat Khan said 25 students were on the boat. Six were rescued, and three of them are in critical condition. The dead pupils were aged between 11 to 13. Nine children remained missing.