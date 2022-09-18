MOREHEAD, Ky. – The Kentucky Supreme Court has suspended an Eastern Kentucky prosecutor who promised to help a defendant in exchange for nude photos.
Ronnie Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties. Although the court temporarily suspended him, it said in its Friday order that only the General Assembly can remove Goldy from office through impeachment, the Courier Journal reported.
Goldy exchanged 230 pages of Facebook messages with a female defendant. Goldy testified at a Sept. 8 hearing that he didn’t remember sending the messages but did not deny having done so. The woman has testified that in exchange for photos, Goldy withdrew warrants and had cases continued. She also said she had sex with the prosecutor.
2nd-degree murder conviction tossed
An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man’s 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man’s attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.
In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in 2018 in self-defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue that Jamison was not the gunman.
The three-member panel of the court said in its opinion that Cripps “did not even consider investigating the theory urged by defendant and supported, at least in part, by independent evidence.”
Jamison remains in custody, serving a sentence of 23 to 50 years after his murder conviction by a jury in 2019.
Strong typhoon strikes Japan
Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation, and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the storm, packing winds up to 101 mph, was heading north after making landfall in Kagoshima city on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu. It was to reach Tokyo on Tuesday.
The weather agency predicted as much as 20 inches of rainfall and warned of flooding and landslides.
27 dead in quarantine bus crash in China
A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, media said. The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine.
Chinese business news outlet Caixin said that Sandu officials confirmed that the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from Guiyang, the provincial capital. China has maintained a strict “zero-COVID” policy that isolates infected people and close contacts.
UN insists Taliban allow girls in school
The United Nations on Sunday called for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to reopen schools to girls in grades seven to 12, calling the anniversary of their exclusion from high school “shameful.”
The U.N. said it is increasingly concerned that the policy, and other restrictions on basic freedoms, will contribute to a deepening of the country’s economic crisis in the form of greater insecurity, poverty and isolation.
The U.N. estimates that more than a million girls have been barred from attending high school over the past year.