DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported Sunday earning $161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists. Amnesty International’s secretary-general, Agnès Callamard, criticized Aramco’s annual profit coming amid global concerns about climate change.
“It is shocking for a company to make a profit of more than $161 billion in a single year through the sale of fossil fuel – the single largest driver of the climate crisis,” she said in a statement. “It is all the more shocking because this surplus was amassed during a global cost-of-living crisis and aided by the increase in energy prices resulting from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Shares in Aramco stood at $8.74 on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange. That price gives Aramco a valuation of $1.9 trillion – making it the world’s second most valuable company behind only Apple. The Saudi government owns the vast majority of the firm’s shares, however.
Aramco will release a comprehensive earnings report today.
Boats capsize off San Diego; 8 die
At least eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats capsized in shallow but treacherous surf amid heavy fog off the coast of San Diego, authorities said Sunday, marking one of the deadliest maritime human smuggling operations ever off U.S. shores.
A Spanish-speaking woman on one of the panga-style boats called 911 Saturday night to report the other vessel overturned in waves at Black’s Beach, authorities said. She said there were 15 people on the capsized vessel and eight on hers.
Coast Guard and San Diego crews pulled bodies of eight adults from the water, but fog hampered the search for additional victims. Recovery efforts resumed Sunday, but no additional bodies were found.
Smuggling off the California coast has ebbed and flowed over the years but has long been a risky alternative for migrants to avoid heavily guarded land borders. A pandemic rule scheduled to end May 11 denies migrants a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Hated French retirement bill advances
An unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 got a push forward with the French Senate’s adoption of the measure despite labor strikes, street protests and uncollected garbage piling higher by the day.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted late Saturday after the 195-112 vote that she looked forward to the bill’s definitive passage to “assure the future of our retirement” system. The showcase legislation of President Emmanuel Macron must now move through tricky political territory with multiple potential outcomes.
The government hopes it won’t need to resort to a special constitutional option that would force the pension reform through without a vote. Invoking it for the politically delicate retirement issue could trigger a no-confidence motion.
Parliamentary approval would give a large measure of legitimacy to the pension plan, the reason the government hopes to refrain from invoking its constitutional power.
Greeks again protest railway tragedy
Thousands of people protested Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece’s railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country’s deadliest train crash.
The demonstrators also demanded punishment for those responsible for the head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train that killed 57 people on Feb. 28. Police said that more than 8,000 people in Athens gathered outside Parliament to protest Sunday.
The rally was organized by civil servants, a pro-communist union and university students. In Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, about 5,000 people demonstrated, listened to speeches and shouted slogans, such as “we will be the voice for all the dead.”