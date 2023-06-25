COLUMBUS, Mont. – Crews on Sunday were testing the water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway following a bridge collapse.
The mangled cars that carried hot asphalt and molten sulfur remained in the rushing river a day after the bridge gave way about 40 miles west of Billings, Montana. The area is in a sparsely populated section of the Yellowstone River Valley, surrounded by ranch and farmland.
The amount of cargo that spilled from the seven cars in the river and the danger it poses to those who rely on the river for drinking and irrigation is still not known, said David Stamey, the head of Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services. Results of the water testing could be released by midday today, he said.
Andy Garland, a spokesperson for train operator Montana Rail Link, said both hot asphalt and molten sulfur harden and solidify quickly when mixed with water and modeling suggests that the substances are not likely to move very far downstream.
Roller coaster derails in Sweden; 1 dead
A roller coaster train derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, sending some passengers plunging to the ground in an amusement park accident that left one dead and nine injured, police and park officials said.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the Gröna Lund park as the front of the train appeared to jump off the tracks before coming to a stop, with one car tilted toward the ground.
“The front of the train partly derailed and stopped on the track at a height of (between 20 and 25 feet),” park chief executive Jan Eriksson said. “A total of 14 people were on board, of which one person has died and several are injured.”
The regional government said nine people were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition. The 2,600-foot long Jetline roller coaster opened in 1988 and was renovated in 2000, according to Gröna Lund.
It has a maximum height of 98 feet and a top speed of 56 mph.
Body found by hikers may be that of actorHikers have found human remains in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.
The body discovered about 10 a.m. Saturday in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification, officials said in a statement.
Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing Jan. 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles. The 65-year-old British-born actor is best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View.”
He is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.
Shooting at Michigan street party kills 2
A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded in Michigan during a shooting at a large street party that was promoted on social media.
The shooting occurred about midnight Saturday in Saginaw, state police said.
Police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting, media reported.
Three people also were struck by cars and injured as partygoers quickly fled from the gunshots. Investigators determined five different guns had been fired in the shooting. No arrests were made.
xxxxx xxxxx
A Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park in West Texas, according to officials. The 31-year-old man had been hiking the Marufo Vega Trail on Friday with his two stepsons, ages 14 and 21.
Temperatures at the time were 119 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Park Service. The park, like other parts of Texas, are experiencing extreme heat with daily high temperatures ranging from 110 to 119 degrees.
The 14-year-old became sick during the hike and lost consciousness. His stepfather hiked back to his vehicle. Park rangers who reached the scene found the 14-year-old had died. Authorities then found that the stepfather’s vehicle had crashed over an embankment. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.