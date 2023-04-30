BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. – Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teenagers and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Cameron Everest Brand of Pass Christian is charged with murder and aggravated assault, jail records show.
An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old died in a New Orleans hospital, Schwartz said. Police said the six victims wounded by gunfire ranged in age from 15 to 18. All were taken to area hospitals, some by helicopter.
Students had gathered for a party at the home on a sparsely populated road after Bay High School’s prom. Local news outlets reported that trails of blood could be seen on the pavement Sunday outside the home, while cars were peppered with bullet holes. The home is less than a mile from Bay High.
xxxxx xxxxx
Part of a house collapsed and 14 people were injured near Ohio State University on Saturday evening when people climbed onto a roof that was not designed to hold significant weight, authorities said.
Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said his department received a report about 7:40 p.m. of a roof collapse on East 13th Avenue and arrived to find the roof above a front porch had collapsed while the rest of the home remained intact.
First responders initially found 10 injured people and eventually transported 14 accident victims to area hospitals with “various states of injuries” but they all were in stable condition, Martin said.
“It appears the roof was overloaded with students,” Martin said, with estimates ranging from 15 to 45 people on a rooftop “that was not designed to have anybody on it, and it gave way.”
xxxxx xxxxx
Pakistani police have arrested two Muslim clerics for allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy in a religious school in eastern Punjab province, officials said Sunday.
Chaudhry Imran, a spokesman for the district police, said the attack happened Saturday when the boy's uncle went to visit his nephew and arrived to find him being raped by a cleric in a side room of the school while another cleric waited.
Imran said the boy has been studying in the seminary for the last year. His uncle reported the rape allegations.
Police conducted an initial investigation and then arrested two suspects, Imran said. He said the boy was admitted to a local hospital suffering trauma and physical injuries.
xxxxx xxxxx
Authorities say DNA evidence has proven that a man who died in prison 2 1/2 years ago was responsible for the 1984 murder of a 19-year-old woman whose body wasn't found for more than a decade after she disappeared from her family home in New Jersey.
The state attorney general and the Mercer County prosecutor's office last week announced what they called “the conclusive identification” of Nathaniel Harvey, formerly of East Windsor, as the person responsible for the sexual assault and murder of Donna Macho.
Macho, 19, went missing in February 1984. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on April 2, 1995.
DNA tests on evidence from the victim's bedroom could not be matched with a specific person, but tests with current DNA technology matched it to Harvey “and determined that his DNA was the only DNA evidence in the room that should not have been present,” authorities said.
Harvey, who died in November 2020, was sentenced to life in prison in the 1985 rape and murder of a Plainsboro woman.