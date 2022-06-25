TEHRAN, Iran – The European Union and Iran agreed Saturday to resume negotiations in Vienna in the coming days over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
The agreement could help relieve tensions after the talks stalled for months, while Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels under decreasing international oversight.
The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, said negotiations will restart soon and that the United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed tough economic sanctions on Iran, should also return to the negotiations. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a “tectonic change” in geopolitics, making it more urgent than ever to reach an agreement that would allow Iran to sell its oil to world markets, he said.
Infant in car killed by bullet in Chicago
A 5-month-old girl was shot to death while riding in the rear of a car in a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. A 41-year-old man in another vehicle was in good condition at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near his eye, Chicago police said.
The infant, identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No arrests have been made, and authorities have provided no details on what led to the shooting or how it happened.
Final funeral of Uvalde victims held
The final funeral for the victims of the mass shooting at a an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was held Saturday.
Uziyah Sergio Garcia, 10, was one of 19 students and two teachers killed at the Uvalde school May 24. He was laid to rest Saturday morning at Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo. His family said in his obituary that Uziyah’s passing left them “with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness.”
Uziyah was described as a smart, outgoing boy who loved his family and Jesus. He loved playing Nintendo Switch, Oculus, running, jumping on trampolines and swimming.
Maxwell’s victims share pain with judge
Seven women who say Ghislaine Maxwell helped Jeffrey Epstein steal the innocence of their youth and poison the promise of their future are asking a judge to consider their pain as she decides what prison sentence she will dispense Tuesday to the incarcerated British woman.
Their statements were put in the public case file late Friday by Manhattan prosecutors who have asked U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan to sentence Maxwell to 30 to 55 years in prison for “monstrous” crimes resulting in a December sex trafficking conviction for the socialite.
Four women testified at Maxwell’s monthlong trial, where they described sexual attacks on teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 by Epstein and Maxwell.
Milan turns off fountains amid drought
The mayor of Milan signed an ordinance Saturday turning off the spigots of public decorative fountains and the city’s archbishop prayed for rain in a tour of churches as northern Italy endures one of its worst droughts in decades.
The city ordinance follows the declaration Friday of a state of emergency in the surrounding Lombardy region, which has endured an unusually early heat wave and months without significant rainfall.
Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala also asked Milanese to do their part and reduce water use as much as possible.