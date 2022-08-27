VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis elevated 20 more churchmen to the rank of cardinal on Saturday, expanding those now able to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns.
The new cardinals include 16 who are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave – the ritual-shrouded, locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast paper ballots to elect a new pontiff.
The 85-year-old Francis has now named 83 of the 132 cardinals currently young enough to join a conclave. The others were appointed by the previous two popes, St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, whose unexpected retirement in 2013 paved the way for Francis to be elected.With the eight batches of cardinals Francis has named, prospects are boosted that whoever becomes the next pontiff will share his vision for the future of the church.
Scotland garbage strike risks health
Stinking piles of garbage on the streets of Edinburgh are threatening public health and safety, a health authority warned Saturday as strikes by garbage collectors in the Scottish capital moved into their ninth day.
The warning from Public Health Scotland came as garbage collectors in Newham, a borough of London, also walked out for a week over a pay dispute. Garbage collectors walked out on Aug. 18 and plan to stay off work until Tuesday. Even more strikes lay ahead if the pay dispute is not resolved.
Images of food waste and diapers rotting on the streets are adding to scenes of chaos in the U.K. as industrial disputes multiply amid soaring food and energy costs. Bathers in the U.K. were warned last week to stay away from dozens of beaches as heavy rain flushed raw sewage into rivers and seas.
India protests release of 11 in sex assault
Hundreds of people on Saturday held demonstrations in several parts of India to protest a recent government decision to free 11 men who had been jailed for life for gang raping a Muslim woman during India’s devastating 2002 religious riots.
The protesters in the country’s capital, New Delhi, chanted slogans and demanded the government rescind the decision. They also sang songs in solidarity with the victim.
The 11 men, released on suspended sentences on Aug. 15when India celebrated 75 years of independence, were convicted in 2008 of rape, murder and unlawful assembly. The victim, who was pregnant when she was brutally gang raped, recently said the decision by the Gujarat state government has left her numb and shaken her faith in justice.
Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity named Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies.
The agency says the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value.
Experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology helped determine the artifact’s authenticity. The agency says the lid is likely from 1069 B.C. to 653 B.C.