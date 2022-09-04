RICHMOND – An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital, her department said Sunday.
Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area Saturday, the department said. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.
“She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family,” the department said in a Facebook post. Burton was taken off life support Thursday.
“Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable,” the department said Wednesday. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.”
A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.
The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
It was unclear whether prosecutors will retry the case against the 56-year-old. The Hall of Famer faced 25 years to life in prison, if convicted.
Authorities had accused Wetteland of sexually assaulting a child three times between 2004 and 2006, starting when the child was 4 years old. The accuser, who is now 22, said the abuse happened in the master bathroom shower of Wetteland’s home.
Gaza’s Hamas authorities Sunday executed five Palestinian men convicted in separate cases of murder and alleged collaboration with Israel.
The Interior Ministry said the executions meant “to achieve public deterrence and security,” but rights groups in the past have questioned fair-trial standards in the military and civilian courts of the Islamic militant group.
Two of the men, both members of the Palestinian security forces, were killed by firing squad, and the other three were hanged at dawn at a security site in Gaza City.
Israel, the United States and the European Union consider Hamas a terrorist organization for its attacks targeting Israeli civilians.
Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes, and airlines canceled flights in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.
Shanghai grounded ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas. The eastern business hub of Wenzhou ordered all classes suspended on Monday.
Hinnamnor is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 109 miles per hour. The typhoon is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean Peninsula, bringing the possibility of flooding.
The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice mid-song during the performance.
The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice.
While onstage, the Weeknd apologized for canceling the show and promised the audience a refund.