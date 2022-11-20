NEW YORK – Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were lifted, though bands of lake-effect snow were expected to bring up to 2 feet by this morning in some parts of the state that were largely spared in earlier rounds.
Snow began falling Thursday in towns south of Buffalo. By Saturday, the National Weather Service recorded 77 inches in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and 72 inches in Natural Bridge, a hamlet near Watertown off the eastern end of Lake Ontario.
A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said.
The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University in Boston at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when it crashed in Waltham not far from the Brandeis campus, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham police Chief Kevin O’Connell.
One student died at the scene. She was identified Sunday afternoon by the university as 25-year-old Vanessa Mark. The remaining 26 passengers and the bus driver “sustained injuries of varying degrees" and were taken to area hospitals, authorities said. Brandeis in a statement Sunday afternoon said nearly all had been released.
Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way.
The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 4,000 miles east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes. The sudden new activity followed a strong earthquake on Saturday, news reports said.
The Russian Academy of Sciences' vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which at nearly 16,000 feet is Eurasia's tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded. Lava flows and ash emissions also are coming from the Shiveluch volcano, the institute said.
Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences.
The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins today and is likely to extend into Tuesday.
Using a process to calculate a sentencing guideline range based on several factors, federal prosecutors determined the upper end of that range is almost 22 years for Todd Chrisley and about 12 1/2 years for Julie Chrisley. The couple should also be ordered to pay restitution, prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
Prosecutors have said the couple submitted fake documents to banks and managed to secure more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The Chrisleys then submitted a false document to a grand jury that was investigating their crimes and then convinced friends and family members to tell lies while testifying under oath during their trial, prosecutors wrote.
The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks.
Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 90 minutes east of Pittsburgh, was sealed shut with concrete on Sunday. The well had been venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day since Nov. 6, according to initial estimates.
If accurate, that would total more than 1.4 billion cubic feet in methane, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning more than 7,200 tanker trucks of gasoline. Pennsylvania environmental regulators have issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law.