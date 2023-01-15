GOMA, Congo – A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country’s army.
A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press.
Videos and photos of the attack seen by the AP showed dead bodies lying on the ground outside the church, including what appeared to be a dead child. The injured were being carried out of the church surrounded by other people screaming. Survivors and witnesses said the blast severed some people’s limbs from their bodies.
The complex militia problem in Congo has long produced ethnically motivated attacks and fluid alliances between multiple militias with diverse interests.
Female Afghan ex-lawmaker slain
A former Afghan female lawmaker and her bodyguard have been shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in the capital, Kabul, police said Sunday.
Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. It is the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the takeover.
Local police chief Molvi Hamidullah Khalid said Nabizada and her guard were shot dead around 3 a.m. Saturday in the same room. Her brother and a second security guard were injured. Khalid said investigations are underway.
Nabizada was elected in 2019 to represent Kabul and stayed in office until the Taliban takeover. She was a member of the parliamentary defense commission and worked at a private non-governmental group, the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research.
Gunmen enter Nigerian home, slay priestA Nigerian priest was burned alive in his home in the country’s north on Sunday, police said.
Rev. Isaac Achi was killed in the Paikoro area of Niger state after gunmen failed to break into his house and instead set it on fire, said Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesman. A second priest living in the compound escaped with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Nigerian authorities are struggling to stem rising violence in the north and central regions where armed groups target rural communities, killing thousands and abducting people to ransom. Security forces are often outnumbered and outgunned, and suspects are seldom detained, residents said.
Niger state Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello said the killing signaled that no one is safe. “These terrorists have lost it and drastic action is needed to end this ongoing carnage,” he said.
Attack that injured 7 in Paris investigated
The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation Sunday into “attempted murders” after seven people, including a police officer, were injured with a sharp metallic hook at a crowded Paris train station on Wednesday.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said her office asked for the man suspected in the attack to be detained pending further investigation. He was shot and wounded by police during the attack. Investigators said the assailant presents himself as a 31-year-old Algerian national and is known to French authorities under several identities for home invasion, theft and rebellion.
A preliminary investigation found the suspect threw himself upon a man in front of the train station, stabbing him about 20 times, with no apparent reason. The assailant then entered the station and attacked other civilians and a police officer. Screams alerted two other police officers who intervened.
6 wounded in London drive-by shooting
A drive-by shooting in central London wounded two children and four women, police said Sunday. Shootings in London are uncommon.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called Saturday afternoon to a church in the Euston area where a private memorial service was taking place. Police believe gunmen fired shotgun pellets from a moving car outside the church.
A 7-year-old girl remained hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries, and a 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury, the police department said.
Mayor Sadiq Khan described Saturday’s daytime attack as a “deeply distressing incident.”