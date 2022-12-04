ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it.
“We lost a million people to this virus,” Austin told reporters traveling with him Saturday. “A million people died in the United States of America. We lost hundreds in DOD. So this mandate has kept people healthy.”
Last week more than 20 Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking that the administration remove the mandate, saying it has hurt the U.S. National Guard’s ability to recruit troops. Those troops are activated by governors to respond to natural disasters or unrest.
Airline passenger fights with deputies
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Deputies were responding to Spirit airline workers’ requests to remove the woman, who had reportedly grown irate and asked nearby passengers who she assumed to be Latino whether they were smuggling cocaine. Paramedics treated the deputies on-site, according to local news reports.
Police charged the woman with six counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest by force and another count of remaining after forbidden, according to reports.
NC officials: Power outages a ‘crime’
Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, causing damage that could take days to repair and leaving more than 40,000 electric customers without power, authorities said Sunday.
In response to ongoing outages, which began just after 7 p.m. Saturday across Moore County, officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. today.
“An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime and I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” Gov. Roy Cooper wrote on Twitter.
2,500 Caspian Sea seals found dead
About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday. Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes.
The head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center said in a statement that the seals likely died a couple of weeks ago. He added there was no sign that they were killed or caught in fishing nets.
New owner to preserve ‘Goonies’ home
The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the “The Goonies” film in Astoria, Oregon, said last week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark.
The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Oceanwas listed in November with an asking price of almost $1.7 million.
Since the movie came to theaters in 1985, fans have flocked to the home. The city celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, the film’s release date, and welcomes thousands.