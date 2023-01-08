BERLIN – Two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained overnight.
The authorities said the men are suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which they had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. Even small amounts of ricin can kill an adult if eaten, injected or inhaled.
Duesseldorf prosecutors said an initial search of the older man’s home turned up no toxic substances.
Bus crash in Senegal kills at least 40
At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in a bus crash in central Senegal, the president of the country in Western Africa country said Sunday. The collision happened about 3:30 a.m.
Public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said the crash happened when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road, colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction.
At least 78 people are injured, he said.
400 items hidden by Jews found in Poland
About 400 items believed to have been hidden in the ground by their Jewish owners during World War II have been uncovered during house renovation work in a yard in Lodz in central Poland, media reports said Sunday.
History experts say that the objects include Hanukkah menorahs and items used in daily life. They are mostly silver-plated tableware, menorahs and glass containers for cosmetics.
The stash was found in December.
Benedict’s tomb now permits visitors
The public can now visit the tomb of Pope Benedict XVI in the grottoes under St. Peter’s Basilica. The pontiff was buried on Thursday immediately following a funeral in St. Peter’s Square. Benedict’s tomb lies in the grottoes under the basilica’s main floor.
Benedict had lived since 2013 as pope emeritus, following his retirement from the papacy, the first pontiff to do so in 600 years.
He died on Dec. 31 at the age of 95, in the Vatican monastery where he spent his last years.
Climate activists protest bulldozing town
Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battleground between the government and environmental campaigners.
Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent demonstration in the hamlet of Luetzerath, which lies west of Cologne next to the vast Garzweiler coal mine. The company says it needs the coal to ensure Germany’s energy security after gas supply cuts by Russia.
Search resumes for missing snowmobiler
Searchers resumed looking on Sunday for a snowmobiler missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed another snowmobiler the day before. The man still missing probably didn’t survive, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told The Associated Press.
Searchers were using dogs and probing the avalanche field with poles in the area outside Winter Park, he said. Avalanches have killed at least four people in Colorado so far this winter.