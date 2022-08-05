GOP chooses Milwaukee for 2024 convention
MADISON, Wis. – Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision in favor of Milwaukee over Nashville, Tennessee, announced at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting in Chicago, was anti-climactic after Nashville essentially took itself out of the running when the city council on Tuesday rejected a draft agreement for hosting the event.
That came after Democratic opposition sunk that city’s chances and the RNC’s site selection committee picked Milwaukee last month.
Efforts to rescue 10 Mexican miners stall
Round-the-clock pumping slightly lowered the level of water inside the flooded shafts of a coal mine where 10 miners were trapped in northern Mexico, but two days after a collapse it remained too high for anyone to attempt a rescue, authorities said Friday.
National Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velázquez said it was “indispensable” to reduce the amount of water in the 200-foot deep mine shafts before divers or any other specialized personnel could enter. Workers were simultaneously trying to block new water from entering the shafts.
The mine in Sabinas, Coahuila, about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas collapsed while 15 miners were inside working Wednesday afternoon. Five managed to escape with injuries. Authorities say the miners breached a neighboring space filled with water. There has been no contact with the miners since the collapse.
British judge rejects parents' bid to continue son's care
A British judge on Friday rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to let them move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment.
The parents of Archie Battersbee vowed to fight on. The 12-year-old has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead.
Archie’s care has been the subject of weeks of legal arguments as his parents sought to force the Royal London Hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments after doctors argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.
French marine group frets over skinny whale in Seine
French environmentalists were hoping Friday to feed a catch of herring to a worryingly thin Beluga whale that has strayed far from its Arctic habitat into France's Seine River. They fear that the ethereal white mammal is slowly starving in the waterway that flows through Paris and beyond.
“We are in a race against the clock, clearly,” said Lamya Essemlali, president of marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France. “It is really extremely thin. Its bones are protruding. I don't know if it's already too late.”
In ocean waters, Belugas eat an array of fish as well as octopus, squid, crabs, shrimp and other animals. But the fresh water river can't sustain its dietary needs. Belugas are comparatively small members of the whale family, growing to about 13 feet in length.
Conservationists were hoping to spare the whale the fate of another, an Orca, also known as a killer whale, that strayed and then died in the Seine in May.