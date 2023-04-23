NAIROBI, Kenya – Thirty-nine bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death.
Malindi sub-county police chief John Kemboi said that more shallow graves have yet to be dug up on the land belonging to Pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested on April 14 over links to cultism.
The total death toll is 43, because a further four people died after they and others were discovered starving at the Good News International Church last week.
A tipoff from members of the public led police to raid the pastor’s property in Malindi, where they found 15 emaciated people, including the four who later died. The followers said they were starving on the pastor’s instructions in order to meet Jesus.
9 teens shot at Texas prom after-party
Nine teenagers were shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said a statement.
Just after midnight, deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. The injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.
About 250 people are estimated to have been present at the time of the shooting, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Myanmar official fatally shot in car
A top election official in Myanmar was fatally shot in his car in Yangon, the country’s commercial capital, in the latest attack attributed to militants opposed to military rule.
Sai Kyaw Thu, deputy director-general of the military-appointed Union Election Commission, was shot multiple times on Saturday, according to the military’s information office, media reports and a statement of responsibility from an urban guerrilla group.
The information office on Sunday said the attack was carried out by the People’s Defense Force, the loosely organized armed wing of the pro-democracy National Unity Government, an underground group that opposes the military-installed government that was established when the army seized power two years ago.
According to reports in Myanmar’s independent media, Sai Kyaw Thu was a prosecution witness in the trials against Aung San Suu Kyi last year.
Disneyland dragon catches fire
Spectators at Disneyland’s popular “Fantasmic!” show got a shock this weekend when the feature’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon suddenly burst into flames.
No injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday night at the Southern California theme park, the Anaheim Fire Department said.
Ryan Laux, a frequent Disneyland visitor, said fire has always been a part of the “Fantasmic!” presentation. But he said he knew something was awry when the flames didn’t come from where they usually do.
“The head started going on fire instead of the fire projecting out,” Laux said. The show was stopped almost immediately “and then right after that, the dragon started catching fire and the whole body was up in flames,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday.