ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police have arrested six men after the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot in the Mall of America’s Nordstrom store last month.
Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday. Officers at the service noticed that a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. 14 were in attendance.
The two men left the funeral in an SUV with five others. According to police, the vehicle pulled into a gas station, and one of the men jumped out and tried to run away before officers captured him. The SUV took off, led police on a chase and was later found abandoned. Four 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man were found in the nearby area and arrested.
Four other teenagers have been charged in Hudson’s death.
2 subway trains collide in Mexico; 1 dead
Two subway trains collided between two stations Saturday in Mexico City, killing at least one person and injuring 41, authorities said.
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said one woman was killed and 57 people injured, who were taken to seven hospitals. Four people were trapped in the wreckage for a time, including one train driver, who was reported in serious condition. Late in the afternoon, the mayor said 26 of the injured had been released.
$400,000 con job brings woman 3 years
A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges.
Prosecutors said Katelyn McClure, 32, and her then-boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, came up with the good Samaritan story in November 2017, claiming that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had given his last $20 to McClure when her car ran out of gas on an interstate exit ramp in Philadelphia.
Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money. They eventually determined that all of the money was spent by March 2018, with large chunks spent by McClure and D’Amico on a recreational vehicle, a BMW and trips to casinos in Las Vegas and New Jersey.
D’Amico, 43, pleaded guilty in December 2019 and was sentenced to five years in state prison. He and McClure have both been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe.