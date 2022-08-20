COLUMBUS, Ohio – The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people and whether romaine used at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses. The CDC said one person was also sickened in Indiana.
The CDC said there is no evidence that romaine sold in grocery stores is linked to the E. coli outbreak. Wendy’s says lettuce used in its salads is different and not affected by its decision to pull the lettuce from sandwiches.The company said it is cooperating with the CDC.
Kansas vote recount finds little change
Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found less than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution.
Posted results for the eight counties found a total of 13 fewer votes for those favoring tighter abortion restrictions and 19 fewer votes for those wanting to keep existing abortion rights. Election officials attributed the changes to human error, such as voters making unclear marks on ballots.
The nine counties were required to hand recount the votes at the request of two anti-abortion activists who questioned election procedures but did not provide proof of any specific problems. Initial statewide tallies showed the proposed amendment failed by 165,000 votes.
Actor Busey charged with sex offenses
Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month. The actor, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said.
The charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.
A passenger bus collided Saturday with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey, leaving at least 15 people dead and nearly two dozen injured, officials said.
Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted. The other eight fatalities were on the bus, he added.
Gaziantep Gov. Davut Gul said 22 other people were injured in the incident. Turkey has a poor record of road safety. Some 5,362 people were killed in traffic accidents last year, according to the government.

A potential tropical storm was heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area Saturday and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande, known as the Rio Bravo in Mexico. That area includes Brownsville, Texas, and the Mexican border city of Matamoros.
The system had winds reaching near 35 mph. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico’s northeast shoreline.