WASHINGTON – FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values.”
Wray said the FBI is concerned that the Chinese have the ability to control the app’s recommendation algorithm, “which allows them to manipulate content, and if they want to, to use it for influence operations.” He also asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could be used for traditional espionage operations.
Wray said China’s mission is “very much at odds” with the best interests of the United States. “That should concern us,” he told an audience at the University of Michigan.
Snowden receives Russian citizenship
Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday.
The reports did not specify whether Snowden has renounced his U.S. citizenship. The United States revoked his passport in 2013, leading to Snowden being stranded in a Moscow airport for weeks after arriving from Hong Kong, aiming to reach Ecuador.
Russia eventually granted him residency. He married American Lindsay Mills in 2017 and the couple have two children.
Arrest made in death of rapper Takeoff
A 33-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper Takeoff, who police on Friday said was an “innocent bystander” when he was struck by gunfire outside a Houston bowling alley.
Patrick Xavier Clark was taken into custody peacefully Thursday night, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. Clark’s arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting, which authorities said followed a dispute over a dice game and wounded two other people.
Clark was being held in jail Friday awaiting a bond hearing. Court records indicate he was arrested as he was preparing to leave the country for Mexico.
Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. He was 28.
Rapper Ye suspended again from Twitter
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. It is the second time this year that Ye has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.”
“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, recently has made a series of antisemitic comments. On Thursday, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Pakistani envoy target of assassination
Shots were fired Friday at the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan in what Pakistan’s prime minister described as an attempt to assassinate his country’s envoy in Kabul. The envoy was not harmed, but a body guard was wounded, Pakistani officials said.
The attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul comes at a time of rising tensions between the neighboring countries. The shooting comes a day after Pakistan demanded Afghanistan’s Taliban government prevent terrorist attacks being organized from their soil.