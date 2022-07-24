WASHINGTON – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. economy is slowing but pointed to healthy hiring as proof that it is not yet in recession.
Yellen spoke on NBC’s “Meet the Press” just before a slew of economic reports will be released this week that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation and threatened by higher interest rates. The data will cover sales of new homes, consumer confidence, incomes, spending, inflation and overall output.
The Commerce Department on Thursday will release its first estimate of the economy’s output in the April-June quarter. Some economists forecast it will show a contraction for the second quarter in a row. Two straight negative readings is considered an informal definition of a recession, though in this case economists think that’s misleading.
Doctor reports Biden on the mend
President Joe Biden continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update Sunday from his doctor. Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.
“The president is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness.
O’Connor wrote that Biden still has a sore throat, though other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably.”
Irsay buys 1974 Ali belt for $6.18 million
Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for $6.18 million.
The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas. The belt will be displayed Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.
The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments. Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire.
Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.
Gunman in Philippines kills ex-mayor
A gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region Sunday, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a law school graduation ceremony, police said.
The suspect was armed with two pistols and a silencer and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University, police said.
Quezon City police Chief Brig. Gen. Remus Medina said the suspect, apparently a medical doctor, had a long-running feud with Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in southern Basilan province. She died in the attack together with her aide and a university guard.
Hundreds rescued adrift off Libyan coast
Italian vessels have recovered five bodies and rescued 674 people packed on a fishing boat adrift in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, the Italian Coast Guard said Sunday, while European charities reported saving over 500 more.
Some of the survivors had to be plucked from the sea in the Italian operation Saturday that was carried out 120 miles off the coast of Calabria by a Navy mercantile ship, three Coast Guard patrol boats and a financial police boat.
The Coast Guard said it was just one in a series of rescues in recent days in the Italian search-and-rescue area of the central Mediterranean, as desperate people fleeing poverty or oppression seek a better life in Europe.
In separate operations, the German charity Sea-Watch said it rescued 444 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean on overcrowded, rickety smugglers’ boats.
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.
The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.