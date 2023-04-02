QUELIMANE, Mozambique – Weeks after massive Cyclone Freddy hit Mozambique for a second time, the still-flooded country is facing a spiraling cholera outbreak that threatens to add to the devastation. More than 19,000 confirmed cases of cholera across eight of Mozambique’s provinces were reported as of March 27, a figure which had almost doubled in a week.
The tropical storm killed 165 people in Mozambique, 17 in Madagascar and 676 in Malawi. More than 530 people are still missing in Malawi two weeks later so that country’s death toll could well exceed 1,200.
Malaria cases also are rising sharply. There were 444 reported cases in Quelimane district on 24 March alone, but the number is likely much higher as many residents lack access to health facilities.
Compounding the public health crisis, the material livelihoods of hundreds of thousands are at risk as Freddy hit just before the main harvest. It also carried seawater inland, threatening the long term fertility of the soil in an area where malnutrition is already chronic.
Café
blast kills Moscow-backing blogger
An explosion tore through a café in Russia’s second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.
Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky was killed as he was leading a discussion at the café on the bank of the Neva River in the historic heart of St. Petersburg. Some 30 people were wounded in the blast, officials reported.
Tatarsky was meeting with members of the public when a woman presented him with a box containing a bust of him. Russian media said investigators were looking at the bust as the possible source of the blast but have not ruled out the possibility that an explosive device was planted in the café before the event.
In call, Blinken urges journalist's release
Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.
In the call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Blinken conveyed “grave concern” over the Kremlin’s detention of journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations, according to a State Department summary of the call. Blinken called for his immediate release.
Blinken also sought the immediate release of Whelan, whom the statement said was wrongfully detained. U.S. officials said they were considering a similar determination for Gershkovich that could be made at any time.
Should that happen, his case would be largely transferred to the office of the U.S. Special Presidential for Hostage Affairs.
Twitter takes off NY Times' check mark
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of the New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk’s most despised news organizations. The removal comes as many of Twitter’s high-profile users are bracing for the loss of the blue check marks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the social media platform.
Musk, who owns Twitter, set a deadline of Saturday for verified users to buy a premium Twitter subscription or lose the checks on their profiles. The Times said in a story Thursday that it would not pay Twitter for verification of its institutional accounts.
The Times has aggressively reported on Twitter and on flaws with partially automated driving systems at Tesla, the electric car company, which Musk also runs. The Associated Press, which has said it also will not pay for the check marks, still had them on its accounts at midday Sunday.
The check marks cost $8 a month for individual web users and start at $1,000 monthly to verify an organization, plus $50 monthly for each affiliate or employee account.
Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a weekend shooting involving several biker gangs inside an Oklahoma City bar, police said Sunday. No arrests have been made.
One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that took place about 9 p.m. Saturday, an official said.
The three killed were pronounced dead at the scene, the Whiskey Barrel Saloon. Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said preliminary information indicates this was a “shoot-out between several rival biker gangs.”