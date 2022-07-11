MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in Southern states where abortion bans have been enacted.
The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and out of reach of state laws, that would offer first-trimester surgical abortions, contraception and other care, said Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco.
Autry said the idea is only in the fundraising stage through the nonprofit “PRROWESS” – short for “Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes.” She said they are still trying to work out many of the details such as where the boat will launch and how women would get to the ship.
Iran discloses uranium enrichment work
Iran announced Sunday it has begun enriching uranium up to 20% using sophisticated centrifuges at its underground Fordo nuclear plant, state TV reported, an escalation that comes amid a standoff with the West over its tattered atomic deal.
That Tehran is enriching uranium up to 20% purity – a technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90% – with a new set of its most advanced centrifuges at a facility deep inside a mountain deals yet another blow to the already slim chances of reviving the accord.
Nuclear talks have been at a standstill for months. The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, described the latest round of negotiations in Qatar as “more than a little bit of a wasted occasion.”
Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes, though U.N. experts and Western intelligence agencies say Iran had an organized military nuclear program through 2003.
15 dead in mass shooting in South Africa
A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg’s Soweto township killed 15 people and left others in critical condition, according to police. Police were investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight Sunday.
The number of cartridges found on the scene indicates that a group of people opened fire in the bar, police said. The area where the shooting took place was dark, making it harder to find people who could identify the suspects.
The bar shootings come two weeks after 21 teenagers were found dead in a tavern in the South Africa city of East London. The cause of those deaths has not yet been announced by authorities, but the teens were not shot nor crushed in a stampede, according to officials.
Price of gas falls 19 cents in 2 weeks
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.
“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.
The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.